Kantro V King: Top Wall Street Strategists Talk Markets Tonight On ZH

Piper Sandler’s Michael “Kantro” Kantrowitz was ranked 2024’s number 1 portfolio strategist by the widely followed Extel survey. Matt King was head of global strategy for Citibank for two decades and now runs Satori Insights .

Overview of their positions below.

Kantro: Cautiously Optimistic

Modest economic growth ahead. Manufacturing appears to be picking up — either because of the Trump win or Fed easing cycle. PMI to increase.

Rates should fall, but “ifthe 10 year goes above 4.5%, then markets are going to struggle.”

“Ironically, that rise in the unemployment rate has actually been a good thing for stocks because it helped to get inflation down. It started to get the Fed pivoting.”

King: Optimism Priced In

U.S. equities ahead of their skis compared to rest of globe (pictured bottom left). While this is not unjustified as American firms are the “biggest and the best” (bottom right)…

…money is beginning to flow out.

Both strategists agree: what Trump does on tariffs and immigration will be key to watch.