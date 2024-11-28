Man Allegedly Part Of Rothschild Banking Family Dies In Mysterious Hollywood Hills House Fire

The internet is abuzz after a man, identified by local media outlets as a possible member of the Rothschild banking family, died in a mysterious house fire in the Hollywood Hills area on Wednesday.

ABC 7 News reports that fire crews responded to a house fire on the 8500 block of Lookout Mountain Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. While battling the blaze, firefighters discovered a deceased man inside the home. Neighbors identified him as "Will Rothschild," according to the media outlet.

Man believed to be member of Rothschild family dies after house fire in the Hollywood Hills https://t.co/XJQFTWArP1 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 28, 2024

The outlet further reported, "Rothschild was described by neighbors as an eccentric millionaire—or even billionaire—with multiple properties and dozens of expensive cars," adding that "Rothschild was said to have lived as a bit of a recluse."

ABC 7's Jory Rand commented, "It turns out the man who lived there might have been a billionaire."

