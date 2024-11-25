Kim Dotcom "Recovering From Serious Stroke"

Early Monday morning, internet mogul Kim Dotcom announced on X, "I am recovering from a serious stroke." The statement comes as Dotcom continues to fight deportation from New Zealand to the US on charges related to his defunct file-sharing website Megaupload.

"I am recovering from a serious stroke. I have the best health professionals helping me to make a recovery. I will be back as soon as I can. Please be patient and pray for my family and I," the post said.

UPDATE: I am recovering from a serious stroke. I have the best health professionals helping me to make a recovery. I will be back as soon as I can. Please be patient and pray for my family and I. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) November 25, 2024

Dotcom's lawyer, Ira Rothken, confirmed that the X post was accurate to the Associated Press. Rothken would not confirm to the media outlet whether Dotcom or someone else wrote the post.

News of Dotcom's deteriorating health comes during a prolonged battle by the US government to extradite the Megaupload founder over charges of money laundering, copyright infringement, and racketeering.

In mid-August, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith announced that he had signed an extradition order for Dotcom, saying in a statement: "I considered all of the information carefully, and have decided that Mr Dotcom should be surrendered to the US to face trial," adding "As is common practice, I have allowed Mr Dotcom a short period of time to consider and take advice on my decision."

The extradition order comes 12 years after an FBI-ordered raid on his Auckland mansion. In 2017, the high court in New Zealand first approved his extradition - with an appeal court reaffirming the finding in 2018. In 2020, the country's supreme court again affirmed the finding, however they also left the door open for further judicial review.

Dotcom responded to the decision, posting at the time that "the obedient US colony in the South Pacific just decided to extradite me for what users uploaded to Megaupload."

The Finnish-German millionaire made it clear months ago: "I love New Zealand. I'm not leaving."

The decision to extradite you is a blow to justice. You fought against unfair persecution for over a decade. The U.S. wants to scapegoat you for issues they couldn't control. NZ should should protect you, not serve as a proxy for U.S. overreach. — Elon Musk (@persianracer) August 15, 2024

He also noted, "Don't worry I have a plan."

Oops 😬 Don’t worry I have a plan 😉 pic.twitter.com/1ow9drHcfv — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) August 15, 2024

