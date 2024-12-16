Daniel Baldwin Claims There Are "Bidding Wars" In Hollywood Over Diddy Blackmail Sex Tapes

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Actor Daniel Baldwin has made extraordinary claims that Hollywood stars are involved in “bidding wars” to prevent copies of blackmail sex tapes filmed at the infamous Sean “Diddy” Combs’ freak off parties from falling into the wrong hands.

Appearing on the PBD podcast, Baldwin stated “He has videos of the parties… I’ve heard from friends that are attorneys… there’s a bidding war going on right now.”

The brother of Alec Baldwin continued, “They’re driving that price up because if you want your client and your famous actor to not be involved, a famous singer to not come out, here’s the price, and that they’re just selling to the individuals that are in those.”

“This is what I heard. They’re selling those videos,” he reiterated, claiming that some celebrities are buying them to try to save their own skins.

Baldwin compared the Diddy situation to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged recordings of elites engaged in incriminating sex acts.

As we previously highlighted, a former bodyguard of Combs has claimed that the rapper has footage of not only celebrities, but elite politicians and state figures engaging in compromising activities.

The bodyguard, Gene Deal, says the secret footage was captured at Diddy’s various so called “freak off” parties, which are claimed to have involved victims being forced to engage in sex acts while Combs masturbated and recorded the events.

“I don’t think it’s only celebrities gonna be shook. He had politicians in there, he had princes in there. He also had a couple of preachers in there,” said Deal, adding that “he had every room bugged.”

One alleged victim of Combs has filed a lawsuit claiming that the rapper raped her when she was 13 years old while a male and female celebrity pair watched and joined in.

The suit claims that the male celebrity also raped her while the female and Diddy observed.

It has since been alleged by the victim that Jay Z was the male celebrity, a claim which the rapper vehemently denies. Attorneys for Jay z have called for the case to be dismissed on the grounds of inconsistencies in the testimony of the alleged victim.

Another witness in the ongoing case claims he has several sex tapes that allegedly feature “intoxicated” and “victimized” celebrities, including two who were underage.

During an interview with NewsNation, Courtney Burgess, who testified against Combs before a grand jury in Manhattan, claimed that he has in his possession flash drives featuring videos of eight celebrities with Diddy.

Since his indictment in New York, more than two dozen civil lawsuits have been filed against Combs, and if convicted, he could face a sentence of anywhere from 15 years to life in prison.

Combs has been denied bail twice on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

The trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

