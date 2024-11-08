Wedding-flation: The State-By-State Costs Of Tying-The-Knot
Weddings have always been monumental milestones. However, pulling off the perfect celebration can come with a hefty price tag.
In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti visualizes the average wedding costs in the U.S. by state (excluding Alaska and Hawaii), according to data compiled by The Knot as of December 2023, which surveyed 9,318 couples across the country.
Most Expensive Locations to Host a Wedding
According to the study conducted by The Knot, the national average cost of a wedding in 2023 reached $35,000, compared to the $30,000 average recorded the previous year.
Cities like New York, San Francisco, and Chicago are among the most expensive locations to host a wedding, while states with smaller populations, such as Idaho, West Virginia, and Wyoming, offer more affordable alternatives.
|State
|Cost
|New Jersey
|$55,000
|New York
|$49,000
|Connecticut
|$44,000
|Maine
|$44,000
|New Hampshire
|$44,000
|Rhode Island
|$44,000
|Vermont
|$44,000
|DC
|$42,000
|Massachusetts
|$42,000
|California
|$41,000
|Delaware
|$39,000
|Illinois
|$39,000
|Maryland
|$39,000
|South Carolina
|$39,000
|Pennsylvania
|$38,000
|Virginia
|$38,000
|Louisiana
|$37,000
|West Virginia
|$36,000
|Alabama
|$34,000
|Colorado
|$34,000
|Florida
|$34,000
|Mississippi
|$33,000
|Arizona
|$32,000
|Texas
|$32,000
|Minnesota
|$31,000
|North Carolina
|$31,000
|Georgia
|$30,000
|Ohio
|$30,000
|Oregon
|$30,000
|Washington
|$30,000
|Michigan
|$29,000
|Wisconsin
|$29,000
|Tennessee
|$28,000
|Missouri
|$27,000
|Indiana
|$26,000
|New Mexico
|$26,000
|Wyoming
|$26,000
|Arkansas
|$25,000
|Kansas
|$25,000
|Oklahoma
|$25,000
|Iowa
|$24,000
|South Dakota
|$23,000
|Nebraska
|$22,000
|North Dakota
|$22,000
|Nevada
|$21,000
|Idaho
|$20,000
|Kentucky
|$20,000
|Montana
|$20,000
|Utah
|$17,000
What Drives Wedding Costs?
Several factors contribute to the rise in wedding costs.
On average, couples hire 14 vendors to execute their big day. The wedding reception venue, live band, and photographer are typically the priciest of these.
Furthermore, the demand for wedding planners has seen a notable increase, with 37% of couples in 2023 opting for professional planning services, up from 30% in 2019. These experts help orchestrate everything from catering to decor, ensuring that each detail aligns with the couple’s vision.
The costs on this map do not include another big-ticket item—the engagement ring, which averages over $5,000.
