print-icon
print-icon

Wedding-flation: The State-By-State Costs Of Tying-The-Knot

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Weddings have always been monumental milestones. However, pulling off the perfect celebration can come with a hefty price tag.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti visualizes the average wedding costs in the U.S. by state (excluding Alaska and Hawaii), according to data compiled by The Knot as of December 2023, which surveyed 9,318 couples across the country.

Most Expensive Locations to Host a Wedding

According to the study conducted by The Knot, the national average cost of a wedding in 2023 reached $35,000, compared to the $30,000 average recorded the previous year.

Cities like New York, San Francisco, and Chicago are among the most expensive locations to host a wedding, while states with smaller populations, such as Idaho, West Virginia, and Wyoming, offer more affordable alternatives.

StateCost
New Jersey$55,000
New York$49,000
Connecticut$44,000
Maine$44,000
New Hampshire$44,000
Rhode Island$44,000
Vermont$44,000
DC$42,000
Massachusetts$42,000
California$41,000
Delaware$39,000
Illinois$39,000
Maryland$39,000
South Carolina$39,000
Pennsylvania$38,000
Virginia$38,000
Louisiana$37,000
West Virginia$36,000
Alabama$34,000
Colorado$34,000
Florida$34,000
Mississippi$33,000
Arizona$32,000
Texas$32,000
Minnesota$31,000
North Carolina$31,000
Georgia$30,000
Ohio$30,000
Oregon$30,000
Washington$30,000
Michigan$29,000
Wisconsin$29,000
Tennessee$28,000
Missouri$27,000
Indiana$26,000
New Mexico$26,000
Wyoming$26,000
Arkansas$25,000
Kansas$25,000
Oklahoma$25,000
Iowa$24,000
South Dakota$23,000
Nebraska$22,000
North Dakota$22,000
Nevada$21,000
Idaho$20,000
Kentucky$20,000
Montana$20,000
Utah$17,000

What Drives Wedding Costs?

Several factors contribute to the rise in wedding costs.

On average, couples hire 14 vendors to execute their big day. The wedding reception venue, live band, and photographer are typically the priciest of these.

Furthermore, the demand for wedding planners has seen a notable increase, with 37% of couples in 2023 opting for professional planning services, up from 30% in 2019. These experts help orchestrate everything from catering to decor, ensuring that each detail aligns with the couple’s vision.

The costs on this map do not include another big-ticket item—the engagement ring, which averages over $5,000.

If you enjoyed this post, be sure to check out this graphic, which shows what you need to earn to own a home in 50 American cities.

0
Loading...