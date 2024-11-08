Wedding-flation: The State-By-State Costs Of Tying-The-Knot

Weddings have always been monumental milestones. However, pulling off the perfect celebration can come with a hefty price tag.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti visualizes the average wedding costs in the U.S. by state (excluding Alaska and Hawaii), according to data compiled by The Knot as of December 2023, which surveyed 9,318 couples across the country.

Most Expensive Locations to Host a Wedding

According to the study conducted by The Knot, the national average cost of a wedding in 2023 reached $35,000, compared to the $30,000 average recorded the previous year.

Cities like New York, San Francisco, and Chicago are among the most expensive locations to host a wedding, while states with smaller populations, such as Idaho, West Virginia, and Wyoming, offer more affordable alternatives.

State Cost New Jersey $55,000 New York $49,000 Connecticut $44,000 Maine $44,000 New Hampshire $44,000 Rhode Island $44,000 Vermont $44,000 DC $42,000 Massachusetts $42,000 California $41,000 Delaware $39,000 Illinois $39,000 Maryland $39,000 South Carolina $39,000 Pennsylvania $38,000 Virginia $38,000 Louisiana $37,000 West Virginia $36,000 Alabama $34,000 Colorado $34,000 Florida $34,000 Mississippi $33,000 Arizona $32,000 Texas $32,000 Minnesota $31,000 North Carolina $31,000 Georgia $30,000 Ohio $30,000 Oregon $30,000 Washington $30,000 Michigan $29,000 Wisconsin $29,000 Tennessee $28,000 Missouri $27,000 Indiana $26,000 New Mexico $26,000 Wyoming $26,000 Arkansas $25,000 Kansas $25,000 Oklahoma $25,000 Iowa $24,000 South Dakota $23,000 Nebraska $22,000 North Dakota $22,000 Nevada $21,000 Idaho $20,000 Kentucky $20,000 Montana $20,000 Utah $17,000

What Drives Wedding Costs?

Several factors contribute to the rise in wedding costs.

On average, couples hire 14 vendors to execute their big day. The wedding reception venue, live band, and photographer are typically the priciest of these.

Furthermore, the demand for wedding planners has seen a notable increase, with 37% of couples in 2023 opting for professional planning services, up from 30% in 2019. These experts help orchestrate everything from catering to decor, ensuring that each detail aligns with the couple’s vision.

The costs on this map do not include another big-ticket item—the engagement ring, which averages over $5,000.

