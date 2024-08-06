BBC Describes Violent Birmingham Riot As "Largely Peaceful"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The BBC described a riot in Birmingham during which a pub was besieged, innocent people violently attacked and news reporters harassed and followed as “largely peaceful,” while failing to identify the people behind it.

Last night saw more unrest in several locations across the country, but the broadcaster was seemingly loathe to focus on what happened in England’s second largest city.

Hundreds of Muslim men gathered on the streets of Birmingham near the Village Islamic Centre after reports of a “far-right” rally that never materialized.

What did unfold was severely downplayed or ignored completely by a media that has for a week been busy blaming all the disorder on white, working class people despite the presence of mobs of Muslim men who have also fueled the violence.

A clip from Sky News shows one of their female reporters being confronted by masked thugs, one of whom makes a gun trigger sign towards the camera.

Sky News tormented by a masked Muslim militia, forced to cut away when language coarsens



The media can't run cover against reality fast enough this time



Immigrant mobs they fought so hard to insulate from criticism aren't extending them the same courtesypic.twitter.com/3cLsXSPBsR — Connor Tomlinson (@Con_Tomlinson) August 5, 2024

Labour MP Jess Philips then condoned the actions of the mob by asserting they were only there to protect themselves from “racists” (white people).

These people came to this location because it has been spread that racists were coming to attack them. This misinformation was spread entirely to create this content. Don't spread it MR Tice! https://t.co/l03oTp7fdB — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) August 5, 2024

Another clip, subsequently deleted by Sky News, showed a man wearing a balaclava trying to slash the tyres of their vehicle.

A man in a balaclava then attempted to slash the tyres of the Sky News van.



Sky News have now deleted the below video. https://t.co/j9gC5LDiOf pic.twitter.com/DdTRoR0iKj — JACK ANDERTON (@JACKGUYANDERTON) August 5, 2024

Someone on the @SkyNews account has had a bollocking. pic.twitter.com/8Xllwyb8gS — The TV Grump (@TheTVGrump) August 5, 2024

The mob then targeted a pub as frightened locals sheltered inside.

Muslims have started smashing up a pub, people are just in there having a drink. Where are the police. Birmingham pic.twitter.com/D28pRtqPBI — 🤍𝕁𝕆🤍 (@jomickane) August 5, 2024

In Birmingham, the large group of Muslim men are now targeting random, innocent people in pubs. Appalling.



We now have an escalated race war and very few MPs want to acknowledge it.



Every time Two Tier Keir speaks, things get worse. Perhaps he should have gone on holiday. pic.twitter.com/yCO2uNKYq8 — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) August 5, 2024

One of the mob said the attack on the pub was a means of “asserting dominance.”

The foreigners in Birmingham made their way to a local pub. Listen to the way this foreigner is talking.



"We're asserting dominance" pic.twitter.com/xDFaW9vgTG — SL (@Steve_Laws_) August 5, 2024

Another clip shows the mob smashing up the cars of innocent people driving by.

What the fuck. 🚨



Muslims attacking innocent white people in Birmingham today.



pic.twitter.com/3Sz0HfE0Ng — Ashlea Simon (@AshleaSimonBF) August 5, 2024

In Birmingham, the alleged ‘counter protest’ of masked and armed muslim men has descended into them smashing the cars of innocent people. @Keir_Starmer what time will you be condemning this as thuggery? Will they also ‘face the full force of the law’? pic.twitter.com/NA2MPMsrux — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) August 5, 2024

Another clip showed the mob violently attacking an old man.

🚨Birmingham: Pensioner unconscious🚨



Muslims continue to kick man to head whilst unconscious. This is attempted murder from the mob. pic.twitter.com/nxUwYM7Qys — RM.tv🇮🇪 (@RealMessageEire) August 5, 2024

When the BBC finally reported on the violence, they refused to identify who was behind it.

The BBC's report on what happened in Birmingham tonight completely omits who the perpetrators were. pic.twitter.com/T4d9gVCaU7 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 5, 2024

Another journalist targeted by the mob blamed the “far-right”.

Journalist gets chased out of a migrant no-go zone, abused, threatened, followed with weapons...



Blames the far-right https://t.co/jLpKic5V9k pic.twitter.com/UAvtL2wmBc — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) August 6, 2024

And to top it all off, despite acknowledging that “several vehicles and a pub” were “attacked by Muslim youths,” the BBC’s Phil Mackie said that the mob were wearing masks and carrying weapons but that it was a “largely peaceful demonstration.”

BBC’s @philmackie’s two-tier reporting describes the Birmingham “Muslim patrol” militants as a “largely peaceful” gathering even through the masked group came armed with weapons, shut down the road and attacked drivers before marauding through the streets. pic.twitter.com/ds4KBsBHRY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2024

Not only is the UK under a system of two tier policing, the whole narrative is being spun by a two tier media which villifies white, working class protesters as violent rioters, in some cases calling them terrorists, while pardoning the actions of Muslim mobs who engage in similar behavior.

* * *

