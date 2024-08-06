print-icon
BBC Describes Violent Birmingham Riot As "Largely Peaceful"

Tyler Durden
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The BBC described a riot in Birmingham during which a pub was besieged, innocent people violently attacked and news reporters harassed and followed as “largely peaceful,” while failing to identify the people behind it.

Last night saw more unrest in several locations across the country, but the broadcaster was seemingly loathe to focus on what happened in England’s second largest city.

Hundreds of Muslim men gathered on the streets of Birmingham near the Village Islamic Centre after reports of a “far-right” rally that never materialized.

What did unfold was severely downplayed or ignored completely by a media that has for a week been busy blaming all the disorder on white, working class people despite the presence of mobs of Muslim men who have also fueled the violence.

A clip from Sky News shows one of their female reporters being confronted by masked thugs, one of whom makes a gun trigger sign towards the camera.

Labour MP Jess Philips then condoned the actions of the mob by asserting they were only there to protect themselves from “racists” (white people).

Another clip, subsequently deleted by Sky News, showed a man wearing a balaclava trying to slash the tyres of their vehicle.

The mob then targeted a pub as frightened locals sheltered inside.

One of the mob said the attack on the pub was a means of “asserting dominance.”

Another clip shows the mob smashing up the cars of innocent people driving by.

Another clip showed the mob violently attacking an old man.

When the BBC finally reported on the violence, they refused to identify who was behind it.

Another journalist targeted by the mob blamed the “far-right”.

And to top it all off, despite acknowledging that “several vehicles and a pub” were “attacked by Muslim youths,” the BBC’s Phil Mackie said that the mob were wearing masks and carrying weapons but that it was a “largely peaceful demonstration.”

Not only is the UK under a system of two tier policing, the whole narrative is being spun by a two tier media which villifies white, working class protesters as violent rioters, in some cases calling them terrorists, while pardoning the actions of Muslim mobs who engage in similar behavior.

