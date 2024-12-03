BBC Includes Male 'Trans Woman' On Top 100 Women List

Via dailysceptic.org,

The BBC has included a male ‘trans woman’ Colombian scientist in its annual list of 100 inspiring women, just days after sparking controversy over its choice for women’s footballer of the year.

The Telegraph has the story:

Every year, the broadcaster compiles a list of women who have achieved great things in public life. Its nominees include transgender biologist Brigitte Baptiste, described in the citation as a “trans woman” who “explores the common patterns between biodiversity and gender identity”. The BBC says the scientist uses a “queer lens to analyse landscapes and species in a bid to expand the notion of ‘nature’ to better protect ecosystems”. In a 2018 TED talk, Baptiste claimed scientists had discovered “transsexual” palm trees and stated that the “change of sex and gender has been reported regularly in science”. On this basis, she argued that it was wise to do away with ideas of “naturalness” in nature, stating: “There is nothing more queer than nature.” The broadcaster said: “BBC 100 Women acknowledges the toll this year has taken on women by celebrating those who – through their resilience – are pushing for change, as the world changes around them.” … Zambian footballer Barbra Banda was honoured by the corporation despite being withdrawn from Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for high testosterone levels. The BBC named Banda as its women’s footballer of the year for 2024. Worth reading in full.

Fiona Crack, founder of BBC 100 Women and co-controller of BBC World Service languages and deputy global director, said:

“At the BBC, we are proud to shine a spotlight on these extraordinary women, from high-profile figures to those whose remarkable contributions often go unrecognised.”

'Women' - You keep using that word; we do not think it means what you think it means...