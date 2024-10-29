Trump Responds After Biden Calls 80 Million Americans Human Garbage, Then Lies About It

Update (2147ET): President Trump has responded to Biden's comments, saying "Remember Hillary, she said deplorable... Garbage I think is worse."

🚨BREAKING: Trump responds to Biden calling his supporters “garbage”:



“Remember Hillary, she said deplorable... Garbage I think is worse.”



pic.twitter.com/Bgfn3Yr9bW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2024

Does Harris agree?

I’ll take “Questions that the boot-licking regime media apparatchiks will never ask Harris” for $600! https://t.co/WPlbuii9sJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 30, 2024

You may have heard. During Donald Trump's 7-hour, celebrity-packed rally at Madison Square Garden, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage," in reference to the US territory's well known problem with overflowing landfills.

Chairman of the Republican Party of Puerto Rico Ángel Cintrón calls comedian Tony Hinchcliffe comments on Puerto Rico “unfortunate, ignorant and entirely reprehensible.”



Hinchcliffe’s called the island a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.” pic.twitter.com/fsf3SpOlno — Cristina Corujo (@cristina_corujo) October 27, 2024

The left went into absolute hysterics,

Liberal comedian Jon Stewart was the voice of reason...

Props to @JonStewart for admitting he finds @TonyHinchcliffe funny.



“I find that guy very funny. I’m sorry, I don’t know what to tell you. I mean, bringing him to a rally and having him not do roast jokes? That’d be like bringing Beyoncé to a rally and not … " pic.twitter.com/Y3ZFCnRtDb — Johnny Woodard (@JohnnyWoodard) October 29, 2024

And just when you thought the dust had settled, President Biden called 80 million Americans human garbage:

"Donald Trump has no character. He doesn't give a damn about the Latino community…just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?…The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," reports NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez.

WATCH: President Joe Biden: "The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump] supporters." pic.twitter.com/9teSUOytqC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 30, 2024

Update: Then he lied about it!

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

Even CNN isn't buying it...

Even CNN isn’t buying the apostrophe in the transcript pic.twitter.com/K39b1icBeb — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) October 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican Trump supporters responded with a pro-Trump caravan...

TRUMP Caravan in Puerto Rico !!!

Let’s go!!! Puerto Ricans for Trump 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/na74V7mLzZ — LEXIT (@LexitMovement1) October 29, 2024

Puerto Rican politician Zoraida Buxó came out for Trump at a Tuesday rally...

BREAKING: Puerto Rico's Shadow U.S. Senator Zoraida Buxó just endorsed Trump on stage at the Allentown rally. Her entire speech was GOLDEN.



"We need change, and Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are NOT the option to bring about the kind of change that you need and want and certainly… pic.twitter.com/FcgOzAqoyL — George (@BehizyTweets) October 29, 2024

Stay classy, Biden...

Joe Biden is calling half the country garbage while his running mate Kamala Harris is calling everyone who opposes her a fascist.



This is not the behavior of a winning campaign. This is the behavior of a campaign that hates the voters it knows will crush Harris in a week. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 30, 2024