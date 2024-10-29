print-icon
Trump Responds After Biden Calls 80 Million Americans Human Garbage, Then Lies About It

by Tyler Durden
Update (2147ET): President Trump has responded to Biden's comments, saying "Remember Hillary, she said deplorable... Garbage I think is worse."

Does Harris agree?

You may have heard. During Donald Trump's 7-hour, celebrity-packed rally at Madison Square Garden, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage," in reference to the US territory's well known problem with overflowing landfills.

The left went into absolute hysterics,

Liberal comedian Jon Stewart was the voice of reason...

And just when you thought the dust had settled, President Biden called 80 million Americans human garbage:

"Donald Trump has no character. He doesn't give a damn about the Latino community…just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?…The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," reports NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez.

Update: Then he lied about it!

Even CNN isn't buying it...

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican Trump supporters responded with a pro-Trump caravan...

Puerto Rican politician Zoraida Buxó came out for Trump at a Tuesday rally...

Stay classy, Biden...

