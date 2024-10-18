CBS Hit With FCC Complaint Charging "Significant And Intentional News Distortion" Over Edited Kamala Interview

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

CBS News has been formally issued with an FCC complaint regarding its surreptitious editing of Kamala Harris’ 60 Minutes interview.

The complaint charges that the network engaged in “significant and intentional news distortion.”

Edited and unedited portions of the interview were shared side by side as it became clear CBS was attempting to make Harris appear less incompetent.

Holy. Shit.



60 Minutes cut Kamala’s nonsense answer on Israel and replaced it with a completely seperate sentence she said earlier in the interview…



Mixing and matching questions and answers. This isn’t journalism. It’s fraud.pic.twitter.com/onXli46xL6 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 8, 2024

Fox News reports that The Center for American Rights argues that the discrepancies “amount to deliberate news distortion — a violation of FCC rules governing broadcasters’ public interest obligations.”

The complaint seeks to force CBS to release an unedited transcript of the interview to set the record straight.

“This isn’t just about one interview or one network,” CAR president Daniel Suhr said in a statement. “This is about the public’s trust in the media on critical issues of national security and international relations during one of the most consequential elections of our time,” Suhr continued.

He added, “When broadcasters manipulate interviews and distort reality, it undermines democracy itself. The FCC must act swiftly to restore public confidence in our news media.”

As we highlighted, despite CBS News’ best efforts to make Harris appear coherent, she still came across as totally unprepared and rambling.

Things have only gone from bad to worse from there.

