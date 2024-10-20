print-icon
CNN Panelist Says White People Should Be "Held Accountable" If They Don't Vote For Kamala

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A CNN commentator declared Saturday that white people who don’t vote to “save democracy” won’t be able to “escape the accountability that they must face.”

The remarks were made by Angela Rye during a discussion on the network in which she attempted to move blame for Harris’ dismal polling numbers away from black men.

Rye stated “The responsibility of saving democracy should be on the largest demographic in this country that is white men and white women.“

“Saving Democracy” by expressing a desire to get rid of it again.

Also a bit racist no?

Black people not expressing enthusiasm for Harris is white people’s fault.

Maybe Obama needs to drop by to give them a stern lecture.

How, exactly should white people be held accountable?

It’s not rocket science as to why Americans, regardless of skin colour, don’t want to vote for Kamala.

Every time one of these people opens their mouth, it only helps one side.

