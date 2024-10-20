CNN Panelist Says White People Should Be "Held Accountable" If They Don't Vote For Kamala

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A CNN commentator declared Saturday that white people who don’t vote to “save democracy” won’t be able to “escape the accountability that they must face.”

The remarks were made by Angela Rye during a discussion on the network in which she attempted to move blame for Harris’ dismal polling numbers away from black men.

Rye stated “The responsibility of saving democracy should be on the largest demographic in this country that is white men and white women.“

NEW: CNN commentator Angela Rye says white people who don't vote for Kamala Harris need to be held accountable.



Rye says that white people who don't vote to "save democracy" can't "escape the accountability that they must face."



The comments came while Rye was trying to… pic.twitter.com/eam8Ujvv5f — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2024

“Saving Democracy” by expressing a desire to get rid of it again.

Angela Rye forgot democracy is about voting for who you believe in, not being guilt-tripped into voting for Kamala. — OneXOneY (@OneXOneY) October 19, 2024

She said “it’s a mistake to let white folks escape accountability “



Nobody (black or white ) should be reprimanded for not voting for Scamala Harris or anybody else.



Voting is individual choice.



Smh https://t.co/5kdWNkQmun — Jeylani Brown (@BrownJeylani) October 19, 2024

Also a bit racist no?

Kamala’s supporters are the most racist people in America. They’re merely echoing what they are guilty of. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 19, 2024

Black people not expressing enthusiasm for Harris is white people’s fault.

White people responsible for white people votes AND black people votes.



LOL



She’s a clown and @CNN should be embarrassed for having her on. — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) October 19, 2024

Maybe Obama needs to drop by to give them a stern lecture.

How, exactly should white people be held accountable?

Come and try to “hold me accountable” Angela…whatever that means… — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) October 19, 2024

It’s not rocket science as to why Americans, regardless of skin colour, don’t want to vote for Kamala.

People want to be able to afford groceries again.. It's that simple — aka (@akafacehots) October 19, 2024

Every time one of these people opens their mouth, it only helps one side.

These race obsessed bigots can keep spreading their new racism all they want - it wins more people to our side.



We want the individual “character” dream of Martin Luther King - not this new age collectivism and group identity pushed by Marxist academics. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) October 19, 2024

