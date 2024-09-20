DeSantis Says Feds Being Uncooperative With Investigation Into Second Assassination Attempt On Trump

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the feds are being uncooperative with the state’s investigation into the second Trump assassination attempt, including by blocking access to the golf course where it happened.

Gunman Ryan Routh hid for nearly 12 hours in the bushes without being spotted before finally being apprehended when a member of his protection detail saw a rifle poking out of foliage by the sixth hole.

The round of gold was not on Trump’s public schedule and was only a last minute decision, prompting questions as to how Routh, who got within 500 yards of Trump, knew the former president would be in that location.

Appearing on Fox News last night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was asked whether the feds were cooperating with his independent investigation into the attempted shooting and his answer was emphatic.

“The answer is no, they’re not being cooperative,” said DeSantis, adding that he is “concerned” that vital information is not being passed on.

“Our investigators were rebuffed just going to the fence line outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach,” he added, accusing the federal government of not wanting the state of Florida to be involved in any way.

The Governor said the fact that there were “multiple violations of Florida law across multiple jurisdictions” by the suspect meant that there was a “duty” on behalf of state authorities to investigate, bring charges and inform the public about what happened.

DeSantis said he didn’t expect the feds to change their behavior and start cooperating, remarking, “We have not gotten a lot of receptive response.”

When asked directly about the alleged shooter himself, DeSantis agreed that it was strange federal authorities rushed to say they didn’t know the motive of either Ryan Routh or Thomas Crooks given that their social media profiles, especially in the case of Routh, clearly suggested a political motive.

“As soon as we got word of this on Sunday, I told our guys in state law enforcement save all his social media because you know Facebook will delete it…get his digital trail, store that, because we need to know how did he end up in Florida to begin with? What is this pathway this guy has taken to end up in those bushes trying to assassinate the former president of the United States and current Republican nominee, how did that happen?” asked the Governor.

DeSantis added that the public has still not received satisfactory answers about the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania or even the 2017 Las Vegas massacre, for which the motive remains unsolved.

“So part of the investigation that our folks are doing is they are going to provide evidence they find of motive, evidence of his associations, and evidence of his beliefs, I think that’s very important that the public get the real story on that,” concluded the Governor.

