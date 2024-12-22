Disney Abandons Transgender Storyline In New Pixar Show

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Disney has decided to abandon plans to have a transgender storyline in its upcoming animated series Win or Lose.

The show, which centres around characters on a co-ed middle school softball team, was originally scheduled to feature a transgender character.

However, The Hollywood Reporter notes that while the character will remain in the show, all references to its transgender identity have been removed.

A Disney spokesperson told the outlet “When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

The report notes that the decision was made several months ago, but the company has not provided any further details.

The decision comes following backlash directed at several recent Disney productions that have pushed similar themes and flopped.

The tide must definitely be turning on transgenderism if Disney ditched a whole character’s storyline from their new series. They’re finally getting the message: if you want people to pay to watch your movies and TV shows, quit pandering to the demands of a tiny minority. https://t.co/qbKfk91COi — Sal Robins 💜🤍💚 (@Sal_Robins) December 18, 2024

if this is a show aimed at kids, This is perfectly fair.



if it was a show aimed at an older audience that includes relationships then it’s a different story. — Devski (@DevskiTweets) December 17, 2024

why was there a transgender storyline in the first place — Sepzeno⚡️ (@SepzenoOfficial) December 17, 2024

They finally learning — Sniper (@sniperdagoat12) December 17, 2024

* * *

