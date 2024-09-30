print-icon
print-icon

Eco Loons Who Threw Soup On Van Gogh Painting Sent To Prison

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Sep 30, 2024 - 09:00 AM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Two attention seeking Just Stop Oil loons have been sentenced to two years and twenty months in prison respectively after they threw soup at the priceless Sunflowers painting by Van Gogh.

The incident occurred two years ago in London. 

The agitators, Phoebe Plummer, the they/them pink haired, posh plum-mouthed trust fund baby, and Anna Holland, caused more than $10,000 in damages.

Now, in a first, they’ve been dealt a punishment that goes some way to account for the crime they committed.

“You two simply had no right to do what you did to Sunflowers, and your arrogance in thinking otherwise deserves the strongest condemnation,” Judge Christopher Hehir told them.

The judge added, “The pair of you came within the thickness of a pane of glass of irreparably damaging or even destroying this priceless treasure, and that must be reflected in the sentences I pass.”

Plummer, a serial disrupter, received an extra three months on her sentence for blocking a major road after already receiving a formal warning not to engage in such action.

As we have previously highlighted, Plummer is the privately educated daughter of a wealthy family who live in a £4 million mansion in Chelsea, which goes some way to explaining why they/them are always ‘rebelling’.

Just Stop Oil, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, is literally funded by billionaires. Shock troops for globalist technocrats pushing for the same ‘net zero’ agenda, they’re the ultimate creature of the establishment.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

0
Loading...