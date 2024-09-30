Eco Loons Who Threw Soup On Van Gogh Painting Sent To Prison

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Two attention seeking Just Stop Oil loons have been sentenced to two years and twenty months in prison respectively after they threw soup at the priceless Sunflowers painting by Van Gogh.

The incident occurred two years ago in London.

The agitators, Phoebe Plummer, the they/them pink haired, posh plum-mouthed trust fund baby, and Anna Holland, caused more than $10,000 in damages.

Now, in a first, they’ve been dealt a punishment that goes some way to account for the crime they committed.

🥫 BREAKING: 3 YEARS 8 MONTHS COMBINED IN PRISON FOR THROWING SOUP



⛓️ Phoebe and Anna have just been sentenced to 2 years and 20 months in prison respectively after throwing soup over the glass frame of Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'.



🚔 Phoebe received a further 3 months for… pic.twitter.com/JBjCgObiic — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) September 27, 2024

“You two simply had no right to do what you did to Sunflowers, and your arrogance in thinking otherwise deserves the strongest condemnation,” Judge Christopher Hehir told them.

The judge added, “The pair of you came within the thickness of a pane of glass of irreparably damaging or even destroying this priceless treasure, and that must be reflected in the sentences I pass.”

Plummer, a serial disrupter, received an extra three months on her sentence for blocking a major road after already receiving a formal warning not to engage in such action.

As we have previously highlighted, Plummer is the privately educated daughter of a wealthy family who live in a £4 million mansion in Chelsea, which goes some way to explaining why they/them are always ‘rebelling’.

If you're wondering why they/them sound like that it's because they/them grew up in a £4million Chelsea mansion and went to £45,000-a-year private school in Ascot, which might explain why they/them is constantly 'rebelling' and getting arrested. https://t.co/uyFJXBG69K https://t.co/1Q48b1KZRZ — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 7, 2024

Just Stop Oil, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, is literally funded by billionaires. Shock troops for globalist technocrats pushing for the same ‘net zero’ agenda, they’re the ultimate creature of the establishment.

Disgraceful. Should be 10 years. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 27, 2024

Well of COURSE you should be jailed for defacing and interfering with a priceless piece of art.



No one else is allowed to.



You don't get a free pass because 'activism'.



There's more talent in one brushstroke of that painting than your entire movement. — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) September 27, 2024

Good, wish it was longer — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 27, 2024

Fantastic. Longer sentences would have been preferred but it’s a start. You people are disgraceful. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 27, 2024

Never mind, they can still throw soup in prison. I mean, I wouldn't recommend it, but they're still free to give it ago. Have a great trip, ladies ❤️ — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) September 27, 2024

Apologies, I had no idea the only way to save us from certain death was by throwing soup at paintings and glueing myself to roads. — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) September 27, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.