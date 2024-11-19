"Go F**k Yourselves": Megyn Kelly Eviscerates "Faux Journalists" Joe & Mika Over Trump Meeting

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

MSNBC’s Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have suddenly decided they want to be all diplomatic with president-elect Donald Trump, after openly calling him a nazi days before the election, and it has not gone down well for them at all.

The pair announced that they travelled to Mar-a-Lago to meet personally with Trump, with Scarborough saying “It was the first time we have seen him in seven years,” adding “We talked about a lot of issues, including abortion, mass deportation, threats of political retribution against political opponents and media outlets. We talked about that a good bit.”

You were literally crying and saying Trump was a fascist nazi two weeks ago. The only time anyone sees you is on X when we're all laughing at how F*cking crazy you sound. https://t.co/J6GqzS9BqL — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) November 18, 2024

They took a look at their tanking ratings and decided to go meet up with ‘literally Hitler’ and see if they can “restart communication.”

MSNBC ratings collapse:



Joy Reid - down 54.6%

Ari Melber - down 49.6%

Chris Hayes - down 47.2%

Alex Wagner - down 53.6%

Morning Joe - down 39.6%

Stephanie Ruhle - down 67%

Andrea Mitchell - down 39.7%



https://t.co/MwnpkM791w — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2024

Morning Joe then: Donald Trump is comparable to Adolf Hitler.



Morning Joe now: We met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to settle our differences. pic.twitter.com/UkfMt9ScuP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 18, 2024

Suffice to say, this hasn’t played well with anyone, from Trump supporters, all the way over to shit-libs and everyone in between.

Mika & Joe’s own viewers are viscerally disgusted with them. Which is funny.

Hahahahahaaaa 🤣🤣🤣 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2024

And their own MSNBC colleagues are disgusted with them. Which is also funny.

You’re deluded.



You’re in a dying industry with a tiny and shrinking audience.



You don’t have the power to normalize or not normalize Trump.



Whatever you do doesn’t matter. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) November 18, 2024

He's been elected President twice.



He was "normalized" years ago ... by the VOTERS.



You folks in the media aren't the arbiters of what's "normal" ... WE are.https://t.co/2F04teocgf — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) November 18, 2024

Absolutely mental leftists are disgusted with Mika & Joe for shrinking the screeching echo chamber even smaller. Which is also funny.

Fuck Joe & Mika.

Fuck Morning Joe.

And fuck MSNBC if they keep them on the fucking air. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 18, 2024

You're... surprised?



For 25 years I've been saying Scarborough is a creature free of morality or ethics. For 25 years, he's proved me right. pic.twitter.com/jWnVjFw6B1 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 18, 2024

Even the cackling witches on The View, perhaps the most clownish ‘journalists’ out there, were laughing at Mika & Joe, with Sunny Hostin declaring they went to see Trump to “kiss his ring” commenting “they’re not journalists in the true sense.”

Sunny Hostin of The View voiced her outrage over MSNBC’s Morning Joe hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, holding a meeting with Donald Trump.



"I don't think you need to sit down for 90 minutes at Mar-a-Lago and kiss his ring" pic.twitter.com/mrH8tLG53c — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 18, 2024

American Enterprise Institute’s Matthew Continetti pointed out that Joe & Mika are acting as if they went on a pilgrimage to conduct “international diplomacy.”

American Enterprise Institute's Matthew Continetti notes that MSNBC clowns Joe & Mika are acting as if they went on a pilgrimage to conduct "international diplomacy" by pathetically grovelling up to Trump at Mar-a-Lago to "restart communications." READ: https://t.co/s6GqsfqxGX pic.twitter.com/oTgIaSAr7s — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) November 19, 2024

Nikki Haley said of Mika & Joe that “the truth is, it’s not that they suddenly saw the light. It’s that they saw the ratings.”

“I mean, let’s be clear. They saw the ratings tank and they realized, oh, we better get on with Donald Trump or else we’re not going to have a show,” Haley asserted.

Begging Trump for their media careers is all they have left.🤣 — Gary Campbell (@souperfan2012) November 18, 2024

By far the most epic and brutal reaction, however, came from Megyn Kelly, who urged “I searched for a way to respond appropriately and I called on my 10 years as a litigator, in addition to my now 20 as a journalist, and I think I found the perfect phrase… Go fuck yourselves.”

“Go fuck yourselves, you dishonest jokes of faux journalists,” Kelly steamed, adding “What an absurd farce.”

Discussing the issue with journalist Glenn Greenwald, Kelly noted “How long have they been telling us that he’s (Trump’s) an existential threat, that he’s a Hitleresque figure, that he’s a fascist, that women will die – will die! – if he gets elected?” she seethed. “Well, they’ve done a 180. They’ve done a 180 as their ratings circle the bowl. This is so juicy.”

Greenwald declared that “Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are the most humiliating and pathetic people in all of corporate media, and I realise there’s a lot of serious contenders for that crown… Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski don’t believe in anything other than their own career, in their own ratings.”

“I never thought I’d utter these words, but I agree with Keith Olbermann. Keith Olbermann’s reaction is my reaction,” Kelly quipped.

It’s worth watching the entire segment:

There’s no doubt, we just discovered who the absolute worst people in media are.

Reports suggest that Comcast is putting MSNBC up for sale, and you can bet that these two know their days are numbered. They’ve put together a desperate exit strategy, but lets face it they’re absolutely fucked.

And it’s glorious.

* * *

