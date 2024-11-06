Kamala Concedes In Phone Call To Trump, Campaign Manager Says "Unfathomably Painful"

Vice President Kamala Harris has called President-Elect Donald Trump to concede the election and congratulate him on beating her like Doug Emhoff's ex-girlfriend.

A crestfallen Wolf Blitzer delivers the news:

JUST IN: Kamala Harris has called President Donald Trump to congratulate him and concede the 2024 election.



"We are told she talked about the importance of the transfer of power..." pic.twitter.com/AuprXkAgxr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 6, 2024

Harris campaign manager, meanwhile, sent a letter to staff in which she said "losing is unfathomably painful. It is hard. This will take a long time to process. But the work of protecting America from the impacts of a Trump Presidency starts now."

The media cope, meanwhile, continues...

Pure, perfect projection. The lack of self-awareness is awe-inspiring. pic.twitter.com/CQrrJFJMs6 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 6, 2024

Check back for updates...