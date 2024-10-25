On That Latest Trump Accuser

Authored by Techno Fog via The Reactionary,

By now it’s part of the playbook. It’s predictable. Expected.

Right before the election, another woman will allege she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump. And now they’re trying to link Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein.

This time the accuser is Stacey Williams, a former Sports Illustrated model who struggled as an actress before turning Democrat operative.

According to an exclusive from The Guardian (more on that below), Williams was groped either “in the late winter or early spring of 1993” after “Epstein suggested during a walk they were on that he and Williams stop by to visit Trump at Trump Tower.”

The Guardian continued:

Moments after they arrived, she alleges, Trump greeted Williams, pulled her toward him and started groping her. She said he put his hands “all over my breasts” as well as her waist and her buttocks. She said she froze because she was “deeply confused” about what was happening. At the same time, she said she believed she saw the two men smiling at each other.

The details of the “sexual assault” were alleged “on a call on Monday [October 21, 2024] organized by a group called Survivors for Kamala, which supports Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.”

Why did Williams come forward now, and not in 2016 or 2020? She explained that while she was enjoying life as a “private citizen,” she “watched what has happened to women who come out and it is so horrifying and abusive. The thought of doing that, especially as a mother with a child in my house, was just not possible.”

What a “scoop” for Guardian reporters Stephanie Kirchgaessner and Lucy Osborne. Coincidentally – if you believe in such coincidences – Lucy Osborne had the exclusive September 17, 2020 interview with Amy Dorris, who alleged Trump sexually assaulted her at the 1997 US Open.

ZeroHedge already found one big issue with her story: the timeline doesn’t work.

In any event, it seems the Democrats have Lucy Osborne and The Guardian on speed dial to serve as their preferred vehicle for the now-expected “sexual assault” October surprise against Trump. Two alleged victims with similar stories, both Democrats, who are referred to the same reporter before the Presidential election.

Who put these “victims” in contact with Osborne? The best guess is someone affiliated with the Democratic party. As with the Dorris allegation from 2020, other media outlets are starting to run the Stacey Williams allegations. The Guardian just got the ball rolling - yet again. Sexual assault and the link to Epstein. Truly dirty stuff.

And truly unbelievable stuff. Stacey Williams is a longtime Democrat who followed “her life long passion for organizing by working with Clean Tech for Obama.”

Clean Tech for Obama – apparently with the help of Stacey Williams – would raise over $2 million for then-candidate Barack Obama in 2008. And Obama paid them back. Members of this group would go on to join the Obama Administration and influence the distribution of billions of dollars back to their friends, industries, and former companies.

According to a 2012 US House Oversight Report:

Sanjay Wagle has most recently served as Renewable Energy Advisor to DOE under Secretary Chu, where he helped oversee the $11 billion renewable energy program under the Recovery Act. Wagle was an Obama fundraiser for the 2008 presidential campaign, garnering much of his support through his Clean Tech for Obama group. Another venture capitalist that has acquired an influential role at DOE, his industry colleagues believed that Wagle, among others, “would help ensure commercial successes from ‘the steady flow of dollars coming out of DC.’”

We grabbed this picture from Clean Tech for Obama’s Flickr account. It’s from a 2008 fundraiser in San Fransisco. Is that Stacey Williams with the camera? We’re leaning yes but can’t be sure…

“Clean Tech for Obama” evolved into “Clean Tech for Hillary” in 2016 and has since rebranded into The Cleantech Party, a Democratic fundraising group that supports “clean energy and climate action” – and candidates like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and other Democrats both in the House and Senate. They’ve partnered with MoveOn.org and other progressive groups, such as SwingLeft and Voices for Progress. Here they are with Nancy Pelosi.

It’s unclear whether Stacey Williams is still involved with that group. We do know that she has been a Democratic donor in the past - and it’s reasonable to assume her affiliation with the Democratic movement has only strengthened in the age of Trump.

She may still be a Democratic donor to this day. If not by financial contributions, then certainly by other means.