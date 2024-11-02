print-icon
Latest Trump Hoax Drops: No He Wasn't Simulating Oral Sex

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Another hoax has dropped today in an attempt to stop Americans voting for Trump. They’re now claiming he simulated performing oral sex on a microphone stand.

What?

Of course, it’s complete nonsense again.

He was again having technical difficulties with the microphone and explained that the stand was useless because it was too low.

There are two days to go until the election and nothing is working for the desperate Democrats.

Yesterday they attempted to say Trump called for executing Liz Cheney. It fell flat on its face because anyone can watch the clip in full context.

The day before they attempted to claim he wanted to force women to adhere to a federal abortion ban when he wasn’t even talking about abortion.

This idiocy only serves to highlight how the Harris campaign is happy to outright lie and distort reality.

They’ve built their campaign on out of context 10 second clips of Trump coupled with lies anyone can see through from a mile away.

The Harris campaign’s Kamala HQ X account also posted several other edited clips of Trump Friday and suggested he was “confused” and “unhinged.”

Meanwhile, they’re claiming that this unintelligible person reading something off a phone is “fire”:

And they had yet another person relating something about the state/size of her vagina:

Lets balance it out with some clips of what actually went on at Trump’s rallies Friday where he related his closing arguments.

*  *  *

