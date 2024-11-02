Latest Trump Hoax Drops: No He Wasn't Simulating Oral Sex

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Another hoax has dropped today in an attempt to stop Americans voting for Trump. They’re now claiming he simulated performing oral sex on a microphone stand.

What?

This is a presidential candidate pretending to perform oral on a microphone. Can’t wait to hear the excuse for this one. #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice https://t.co/3Il3wp4bOu — Alicia Waltman (@AliciaWaltman) November 2, 2024

There is something seriously wrong with this person. He's willing to do or say ANYTHING to get some applause from his sycophantic cult. — StrictlyKamala🥥 🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) November 2, 2024

The jerk off is simulating oral sex — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) November 2, 2024

Of course, it’s complete nonsense again.

He was again having technical difficulties with the microphone and explained that the stand was useless because it was too low.

This is what he's doing if you stop selectively editing your propaganda clips pic.twitter.com/Isett9jAGG — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 2, 2024

There are two days to go until the election and nothing is working for the desperate Democrats.

Yesterday they attempted to say Trump called for executing Liz Cheney. It fell flat on its face because anyone can watch the clip in full context.

The day before they attempted to claim he wanted to force women to adhere to a federal abortion ban when he wasn’t even talking about abortion.

This idiocy only serves to highlight how the Harris campaign is happy to outright lie and distort reality.

They’ve built their campaign on out of context 10 second clips of Trump coupled with lies anyone can see through from a mile away.

The Harris campaign’s Kamala HQ X account also posted several other edited clips of Trump Friday and suggested he was “confused” and “unhinged.”

Meanwhile, they’re claiming that this unintelligible person reading something off a phone is “fire”:

.@iamcardib endorses Kamala Harris: “Donny Dump, if your definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than their mothers, then I don’t want it”



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cA5Hz9TX5f — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 2, 2024

And they had yet another person relating something about the state/size of her vagina:

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Rapper Glorilla is performing at Kamala Harris rally with lyrics that explain the size of her vagina



Glorilla: “Turned up with some biker shorts in showing off my Moose Knuckle.”



Every remaining relevant female rapper excluding Nicki Minaj has officially… pic.twitter.com/e3GdLJKNtp — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 2, 2024

Lets balance it out with some clips of what actually went on at Trump’s rallies Friday where he related his closing arguments.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I stand before you today as the only candidate who can rescue our economy from obliteration, and restore it to strength, prosperity, and greatness... the economy is now a disaster, and is expected to get substantially worse. pic.twitter.com/FyxavrDi2z — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 2, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Four days before the election, they did 12,000 jobs last month—hundreds of thousands of jobs less than what it should be. Those numbers are so low they're almost DISQUALIFYING. pic.twitter.com/ZU2uF0w0hx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 2, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: If Kamala wins, you are 4 days away from the start of a "1929-style economic depression that will crush your incomes... When we win, you are 4 days away from the best jobs, the biggest paychecks, and the brightest economic future the world has ever seen." pic.twitter.com/Pf3Dg7r62J — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 1, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion ENDS, and the restoration of our country BEGINS...



The United States is now an OCCUPIED COUNTRY, but it will soon be an occupied country no longer. November 5th, 2024 will be LIBERATION DAY in America. pic.twitter.com/anvkUsuGNQ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 2, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Kamala’s closing message to Americans is that she hates you. My closing message is that I love America—and I am inviting you to join us in building an extraordinary future for our nation. My oath of office is an oath of allegiance to you, the American People. pic.twitter.com/UAjp0oPnk5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 2, 2024

* * *

