MAGA Takeover Or Adelson's Proxy Regime? Highlights From Blumenthal, Beattie At Last Night's ZH Debate

MAGA or MIGA?

Will Trump and his new cadre of appointees succeed in ending the wars, closing the border, slashing bureaucracy, and ridding our food/medicine of poison? Or will he get rolled by the Deep State again?

Revolver News founder Darren Beattie and Grayzone Editor-in-chief Max Blumenthal dove deep into Trump’s cabinet in last night’s debate, hosted by friend of ZeroHedge Adam Taggart (who was kind enough to fill in for Judge Napolitano due to a last minute issue — please subscribe to Taggart’s YouTube channel to thank him).

Here were the highlights:

Battle of the Billionaires: Miriam Adelson & Elon Musk

Zionist mega-donor Miriam Adelson has called for full annexation of the West Bank in Palestine, a move that would surely stir the already-boiling Middle East. Could Space X founder Elon Musk act as a counterbalance? Beattie thinks so.

Beattie: “Elon Musk is not an interventionist by any means… Elon Musk matters a thousand times more than Miriam Adelson or any other, you know, person who's donated this time around.”

“The one billionaire that matters most — other than Donald Trump — is Elon Musk.”

Giving credit to Musk for reportedly engaging in peace talk with Iran last week, Blumenthal nonetheless pointed out that even the world’s richest man has bent the knee to “the lobby” in the past.

Blumenthal: “[Ben Shapiro] took Elon Musk to Auschwitz after Elon Musk took on the ADL and realized there was actually a force more powerful than the so-called richest man in America.”

“[Musk] had to bow to the power of the Israel lobby and the Zionist movement, and that should really tell us something about the danger that is faced in this Trump administration.”

Little Marco

Iran, China, Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela… these are just a few countries where Marco Rubio would like to see the governments toppled, as Blumenthal noted.

Blumenthal: “[Rubio is] going to escalate with this Monroeist foreign policy that John Bolton also articulated with coups, color revolutions, all kinds of sabotage and sanctions, and it will create more migrant pressure.”

“Many of the weapons companies that are also fueling the Taiwan lobby in Washington have supported Marco Rubio.”

Lending a ‘White Pill”, Beattie offered analysis of Rubio that could indicate his hawkish inclinations have tempered (or at least that he will respect the Trump agenda more so than first-term hardliners).

Beattie: “We shouldn't have this ossified picture of things from 2015… you have people who are pathologically committed and ideological, whereas I don't think that Rubio is of that sort.”

“He is not the sort — I think — like a Pompeo or like a Bolton who would be a driving force in opposition stated Trump preferences of bringing peace and resolution to the variety of global conflicts.”

“If Trump could avoid war with Pompeo, he can certainly avoid war with Rubio.”

Gabbard: “She’s an enigmatic figure”

Former Hawaiian Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has repeated the standard pro-Israel mantras over the years, but — as Blumenthal conceded — her foreign policy ran contrary to much of the Jewish state’s agenda, like regime change in Syria which she opposed. Is Gabbard playing politics?

Blumenthal: “[Tulsi] has actually gone against the grain of the most malevolent force in the United States, which is really admirable… Tulsi Gabbard is someone who has the potential to really reform the intelligence services.”

“The reason she's hated so much is because… she targeted the real source of the war machine, which was sending over a billion dollars in weapons and aid to fanatical jihadist proxies of al-Qaeda, which were tearing Syria to shreds.”

On Gabbard, Blumenthal and Beattie saw eye-to-eye.

Beattie: “She knows about the malicious activities of these groups like the [Syrian] White Helmets and people like Victoria Nuland and all of these scam organizations whose sole purpose is to dupe the United States into conflicts that it shouldn't be in.

Pistol Pete

According to Blumenthal, Hegseth is both a jarhead and religiously fanatical zionist… not a great combo.

Blumenthal: “[Hegseth] fought — not to make peace and prevent new Wars from happening — but he fought knowing that his sons Gunner, Boon, and Rex would have to fight a war to defend Israel and that Israel's interests and the interests of the US are fundamentally intertwined and form the bedrock of western civilization.”

“Fundamentally intertwined with a country that’s been at perpetual war with all its neighbors. That’s currently engaged in ethnic cleansing of 400,000 people that it’s trying to starve out of the Gaza Strip so it can take their land.”

The Grayzone editor-in-chief highlighted Hegseth’s defense of soldiers who committed war crimes, like Eddie Ghallager who “shot little girls for fun in Afghanistan”, a story corroborated by the New York Post. Hegseth then advocated for Ghallager’s release.

While Blumenthal admitted it could be entertaining to see Hegseth clash with woke warmongers, that is ultimately a side-show and Fox News talking point that distracts from the bigger picture:

“The real issue isn’t whether the military is too gay… The issue is whether it’s going to continue to go to war to defend the strategic depth of a tiny little apartheid state thousands of miles away.”

Full Debate

Beattie and Blumenthal dissected most of the major cabinet appointments over the course of their 2-hour debate, so we suggest all readers enjoy the full discussion below: