CBP One App Shutdown As Mass Deportations Of Illegal Aliens Begins

For four years the Biden Administration and Democrats flooded the US with tens-of-millions of illegal aliens from third-world nations. And, for the majority of that time they gaslit the American people, lying consistently about the border crisis they created. Not only did they enable and encourage illegal immigration through government subsidies and incentives, they streamlined the process with an online app.

The administration also acted to sabotage any border state that tried to take matters into their own hands. Texas, for example, faced lawsuits and interference from the National Guard because their border barriers were proving too effective. Governor Greg Abbott managed to reduce border encounters in Texas by 70% despite Biden's attempts at sabotage. Biden would later try to claim credit for that reduction in illegal crossings.

Democrat controlled sanctuary cities worked in tandem with Biden to ensure that ICE agents would be unable to detain and deport migrants arrested or convicted of violent crimes. This led to dangerous drug dealers, rapists and murderers wandering the streets despite having arrest records a mile long. The leftists care more about "sticking it to conservatives" than keeping their communities safe from psychopaths.

In a just world Joe Biden and his associates would all be thrown in prison today, but at least we have the pleasure of seeing the Democrats squirm as their agenda to saturate the US with illegals falls apart.

Donald Trump has wasted no time and the mass deportations of migrants have begun. First and foremost, Trump has shut down the notorious CBP One app - This is the same app that Biden denied as being a factor in the surge of illegals applying for asylum. In reality, the app was perhaps the single most important tool used by migrants to game the system and gain entry into the US. Biden's revamped app streamlined the process like people were ordering amnesty on Amazon.

After the app was shut down, border agents reported encounters with illegals dropped by nearly 50%. The establishment media has tried to paint the event as a travesty with tens of thousands of migrants stuck at the border. What they don't seem to understand is, this is exactly what the American public wanted to see. No more easy access to the US.

Trump is reportedly sending at least 10,000 US military personnel to secure the border. All agencies involved have been given a free hand to arrest and deport illegals quickly and the "catch and release" policies of the Biden era are over.

While the border situation is being rectified, ICE agents under the direction of "Iceman" Border Czar Tom Homan are now actively rounding up illegals already in the US, starting first with migrants that have criminal records and then working their way down to migrants that simply entered the US illegally. Skeptics that claimed Trump wouldn't follow through on his promise of mass deportations were wrong yet again, and the results so far have been glorious.

Tom Homan's response to the criminal migrant who said he's "not going back to Haiti"?

LMAO YOU’RE GOING BACK



pic.twitter.com/AkBYubzXne — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 24, 2025

ICE agents report at least 500 arrests in their first day of operations. What is shocking is how many of these illegal aliens were set loose by Democrats despite the nature of their criminal records. Most are gang members, or they have committed sexual assaults and murders. Any illegals in the vicinity during these arrests are also being detained and deported. No criminal record is necessary; eventually they are all going away.

The positive effects the deportations will have on the US are too many to count. Reduced crime is a given, but there is also the collateral benefit of less people taking up American homes and driving up housing prices. Not to mention, less migrant workers driving down wages and taking jobs from US citizens. To be sure, the Trump Administration has a long way to go to reverse the damage already done by Democrats, but with border laws finally being implemented there is a good chance that many illegals will self deport rather than wait around to be arrested.