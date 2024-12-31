Paramount Series 'Landman' Surprises With Conservative Anti-Climate Agenda Message

It's been a long time since conservatives were treated like the "good guys" by Hollywood, largely because ESG initiatives and the over-representation of social justice cultism on social media convinced production companies that it was more lucrative to go woke. However, this assumption turned out to be a massive error in calculation as "Get Woke, Go Broke" became the mantra that ultimately toppled the media industry and the Democratic Party.

Today, the majority of entertainment companies are struggling with failure after failure; most of their projects lose vast sums of money and producers have been unable to squeeze any blood from the classic franchises they used to rely on. When corporations like Disney are actually losing money on Star Wars and Marvel, you know that audience boycotts are becoming effective.

Well, it appear that someone in Tinsel Town is finally listening. Paramount, another company known for a steady stream of woke disasters, saw some streaming series gold with the success of 'Yellowstone' - The Kevin Costner led show featured conservative Montana ranchers battling to maintain their legacy. Though, the company could not help itself and started implanting woke messaging in the later seasons.

Yellowstone might have given Paramount a taste of that old-school era of big money entertainment, and they have doubled down on what can only be described as an ultra-MAGA series called 'Landman' starring Billy Bob Thornton. Thornton plays Tommy Norris, a "crisis executive" or "fixer" for a small Texas oil company. While the show does involve some extraordinary plot twists to keep the audience invested, each event ties back to very real problems related to the dangerous business of oil drilling, the open US border, Mexican drug cartels, government interference and disinformation from the environmental lobby.

You might not find a more fair or factual depiction of the American oil industry in modern media.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about Landman is that someone at Paramount had the stones to green light a show that speaks against the man-made climate change agenda and the fraudulent claims of the "sustainable" energy lobby. It doesn't glamorize oil, but it acknowledges that there are no practical alternatives.

In terms of story, Thornton's character is great at his job, but terrible at raising his family. This leads to some hilarious discomfort as his histrionic ex-wife, impulsive teenage daughter and strong-headed 20-something son come back into his life and collide. Though highly flawed, Thornton's sharp Texas wit keeps you laughing at his domestic mistakes and misfortunes.

Keep in mind, Landman is definitely not a family show.

Conservatives will probably gravitate to the straightforward depiction of the working man's world and the dangers involved in resource industries like oil. These are the vital jobs and men that keep the world running, and many of them die while trying to earn a paycheck. Landman makes no attempt to demean or belittle blue collar workers and its simple exploration of their daily lives comes off as shockingly empathetic.

Appealing to the working man in media without pandering is a tough balance, but Landman does it well. There's also no absurd melodrama or unrealistic character changes to artificially drive the plot forward. What you see is what you get, which is incredibly refreshing these days.

Overall, Landman is definitely worth a watch. It's important to encourage entertainment companies by rewarding them when they abandon woke messaging and make something intelligent. This is not to say that they won't screw up the show by adding leftist propaganda in later seasons (we all know liberal executives can't control themselves), but the first season of Landman is a win.