Robby Starbuck Targets Toyota As Anti-Woke Crusade Expands Across Corporate America 

Anti-woke crusader Robby Starbuck has been on the front lines, combating the rise of "wokeism" that has infiltrated the nation, primarily through mega-corporations pushing this far-left sinister agenda to undermine the West. This public/private partnership is being achieved through corporations, governments, and large non-governmental organizations to usher in wokeism, or as some experts suggest, '21st Century Communism'. Starbucks' angle of attack has zeroed in on far-left progressives who seized control of managerial positions in corporate America. He has already delivered several notable victories against woke companies, forcing some to nuke their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs or at least reverse these disastrous social experiments.

Starbuck revealed on X that crosshairs have been placed on Toyota, "one of the most trusted brands in America but they've gone totally woke."

For a Japanese company, Starbuck and his team were entirely shocked by what they found:

Toyota sponsored a drag queen program at a summer camp for kids identifying as LGBTQ+.

Toyota opposes laws that ban sex changes for kids and funds groups who work to make sex changes legal for children and they worked with the @HRC to oppose these laws.

Toyota openly supports "the equality act" which would allow men into girl's bathrooms , sports and locker-rooms.

Toyota funded the @HRC's Time To Thrive Summit where they worked with the largest teachers union to push gender ideology into elementary schools .

Donated to the HRC, the Trevor Project, Dallas Resource Center and Los Angeles LGBT Center and the Workplace Equality Summit — All supporters of child transitions . The Trevor Project features chat rooms where adults have been caught talking to kids about sexual kinks , how to transition, masturbation and more. They also have a quick exit feature to wipe the browser and hide the website from parents.

Funded many "all ages" pride events.

Woke DEI trainings.

LGBT Chamber of Commerce member.

Hosted LGBTQ+ events at corporate.

Created custom cars with a trans flag.

ERG groups divided by race + sexual orientation.

A total commitment to DEI policies.

100/100 CEI score from the HRC for 16 straight years which means that they pay for not only employee transitions but for children of employee's to transition in states where it's legal.

The list of woke activism above is lengthy. After reading it, one wonders if the Japanese automaker is in the business of selling minivans or is now involved in far-left activism.

More from Starbuck:

To put it mildly, Toyota seems to have forgotten who their core customers are. They depend on American families and Japanese families to buy their cars. It's time to remind them who their customers are. I don't think the values at corporate reflect the values many Toyota/Lexus owners have (with the exception of maybe Prius owners who probably like the woke stuff). Do Toyota/Lexus owners want the money they spend with Toyota to be used later by corporate to push an ideology that's diametrically opposed to their own values?

Starbucks' anti-woke crusade effort is against far-left progressives who have seized control of the managerial apparatus of mega-corporations and, instead of focusing on products, have been spreaders of DEI activism. The goal is to infect as many as possible with the woke mind virus across the West. One wonders if the Chinese Communist Party is involved in this push, and or if it is hybrid warfare attempting to undermine the West.

One commonality with many of these woke companies is that BlackRock and Vanguard are usually in the top ownership spots - able to sway corporate decision-making in the boardroom.

Hence, Blackrock's Larry Fink admitted in 2017 that his company would "force behaviors" of inclusion efforts in corporate America.

