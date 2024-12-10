"They Will Take Away Your Kids" - Fascism Is Already In Place In The US

Authored by Dr Gerry Brady via Boom Finance & Economic substack,

"Fascism should rightly be called Corporatism, as it is the merger of corporate and government power.” - Benito Mussolini, Fascist Dictator of Italy for 26 Years

Marc Andreessen speaks with Joe Rogan – [warning – disturbing in the extreme] – the US government under Biden was planning total control — they can and will de-bank you!

Marc Andreessen is an American businessman and Silicon Valley stalwart. He is the co-author of Mosaic, the first widely used web browser with a graphical user interface (GUI). He co-founded Netscape and the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. He is clearly one of the Fathers of the Internet. In 2012, Andreessen was named in the Times 100, an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Last week, he was interviewed by Joe Rogan and revealed some startling facts of life in present day USA. He essentially revealed that America is already in the grip of Fascist ideology, The US Government seeks Total Control in partnership with a US Corporatocracy. They also seek total control of Artificial Intelligence and Technology companies. It would be foolish to ignore what he had to say.

Marc Andreessen explained the secret de-banking of 30 technology company founders and anyone who dared to oppose the Biden Government politically. After being a lifelong supporter of the Democrat Party, he switched to being a supporter of Donald Trump after attending some meetings with unnamed US Government officials. “I ATTENDED ALARMING MEETINGS WITH THE US GOVERNMENT” — “THEY SEEK FULL GOVERNMENT CONTROL”

In the interview, he deals with the subject of de-banking (the closing of bank accounts). BOOM’s transcripts of the video excerpts here are paraphrased as far as possible. It is sometimes hard to hear (exactly) every word he says in the recording. Andreessen is also speaking conversationally. Thus, to paraphrase what he said:

Andreessen on Government Control of AI (Artificial Intelligence):

“The AI thing was very alarming. We had meetings in the Spring that are the most alarming meetings I have ever been in where they were taking us through their plans”. “Basically – full government, full government control. There will be a small number of large companies controlled by the Government. They told us not to launch Start-ups. Don’t even bother. There is no way for those to succeed.” “They said this is already over. It’s going to be two or three companies, and we’re just going to. We’re going to. We’re going to control them. And that’s that.”

Rogan asks:

“When you leave a meeting like that, what do you go and do?”

Andreessen replies:

“You go and endorse Donald Trump”

“THEY CAN AND WILL DE-BANK YOU” – 30 TECH FOUNDERS DE-BANKED.

Andreessen:

“30 Founders of tech companies have been de-banked in the last 4 years. It’s been a big recurring pattern.” …… “There is no due process, no written record, there are no rules, there is no court, there is no decision process, there is no appeal.” “Who do you go to to get your bank account back?” “This is one of the reasons why I ended up supporting Trump”.

THEY WILL TAKE AWAY YOUR KIDS.

In another section of the interview, Andreessen says the Government will take your kids if you oppose them. This is chilling.

“Step one was they take away your driver’s license. Step two is they take away your insurance, and step three is to take away your kids. Right. And so, like, that was their version of this. And that was a very specific take away your kids. That was the threat at the end to the truckers at the Canada trucker strike.”

GOVERNMENT WORKERS STAY AT HOME

Andreessen:

After Covid,“most Federal workers never came back to work. They work from home. They still collect full Washington DC salaries. A very large percentage, like half. In one union agreement, workers only have to be in the office one day a month”. “Under the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), they have already announced – you can work from home but not for the Federal Government”

MOUSE WIGGLERS.

Andreessen:

“Do you know about Mouse Wigglers? – They are physical devices that hold your mouse and they intermittently wiggle it”

CHINESE DRONES.

Andreessen:

“The Chinese own the Drone market. 90% of US military and police drones are. Chinese-made. That is a very bad idea. Each drone has the potential to be a weapon—or a spy platform.”

Rogan:

“That sounds like a terrible security risk.”

GOVERNMENT CONTROL OVER YOUR FOOD.

Andreessen:

“The Government directly put itself into the food system, specifically (in regard to) High Fructose Corn Syrup. There are 450 US Government Agencies, one is the US DA (the US Department of Agriculture) which does the Food Pyramid which is upside-down. They promoted High Fructose Corn Syrup (as opposed to Sugar) which was a poisonous decision.”

SILICON VALLEY SPLIT IN TWO.

Andreessen:

“I have always been a Democrat. However … there are now two kinds of dinner parties in Silicon Valley. There’s one where everyone there believes every thing in the New York Times on that day. I am no longer invited to those. Then there’s the other kind”.

CONTROL THROUGH BIASED ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE — MOST AI IS PROGRAMMED IN A POLITICAL DIRECTION.

In regard to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Andreessen describes how the US Government is seeking to have a rigid control on AI. And he describes how (most) AI has been developed with a political bias.

Andreessen: In describing how Artificial Intelligence is (mostly) politically biased, he explains how the Artificial Intelligence Program called Gemini (by Google) responded to a request for an image of a Nazi.

“According to Gemini (Google AI), Hitler had an excellent DEI Policy. In reality, he did not and it is important to understand that. But Gemini happily threw up Black Nazis.”

“They programmed AI to be biased, in a political direction. The LLMs (Large Language Models) are politically biased – 9 out of 10 of them. There’s a handful that aren’t. The Government plans a censorship regime on Artificial Intelligence just as it did on social media. If you thought social media censorship was bad, AI control will be 1000x worse. It’s going to be the control layer for everything: Your kids’ education, your loans, your front door. Does your house open?” “If that happens, we are in for a very bad future”.

THE FULL INTERVIEW: Readers can watch the full podcast on Youtube: