Tiny Village In Ireland Overrun By Government-Relocated Migrants

The 'Great Replacement' comes to Ireland? Public concerns surrounding government supported open immigration plans in the UK have been consistently treated as "xenophobic" and "overblown" by the media and authorities alike. The typical M.O. of politicians has been to ignore all scrutiny and attack anyone that dares to question the agenda.

Reports that migrant relocation programs were going to flood rural Irish locations with foreign elements raised eyebrows (and raised questions) last month as to the purpose of transplanting the third-world into outlying villages in the UK. These same villages have been demographically unchanged for centuries.

The theory, which holds considerable validity, is that western countries are being destabilized from within by corrupt progressive leaders with the intent to upend traditional western society and replace it with a self-devouring multicultural soup that is easier to convert to globalism. Rural areas of the west are commonly viewed as safe havens away from the corrosive politics of woke socialism, and the targeting of these places seems to verify everyone's worst fears about open borders.

This brings us to the tiny hamlet of Tipperary in Ireland (population 165), where the Gardaí assisted Department of Integration had used a manor property called the Dundrum House Hotel to bring hundreds of Ukrainian refugees into the country. Locals noted they had few problems with the Ukrainians because they seemed to easily integrate into the already existing community. However, now that the government has their foot in the door of the village, they have decided to move the Ukrainians out and replace them with third-world migrants with non-western value systems.

Because of numerous examples of rampant criminality and violence (from rape gangs to mass stabbings) brought by such migrants to major cities throughout Europe and the UK, locals worry that same ideology of dominance and exploitation will now take over their once quiet corner of Ireland. The fact that around 80% of these migrants are single military age men gives little comfort to the residents.

Protests have erupted in Tipperary after it was revealed that at least 265 migrants would be relocated there, greatly outnumbering the indigenous population.

📍Dundrum, Tipperary.



This tiny Irish village of 200 people was forcibly planted this morning. 280 ‘asylum seekers’ are to be housed in this hotel, replacing the local population overnight.



Ireland is ground zero for population replacement. pic.twitter.com/L4x1x7QMbV — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) August 13, 2024

Other more discreet and suspicious migrant compounds have been cited in rural areas of Ireland, protected by government security and housing only military age males from predominantly third-world and Islamic countries. The presence of these compounds reads more like a covert invasion rather than an attempt at integration.

Something very sinister is happening in Ireland.



Thousands of strange foreign men are being planted all around the country in sites which resemble military camps.



Locals are living in fear as masked foreign men patrol rural Ireland. pic.twitter.com/54zdz6UUkD — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) August 13, 2024

Keep in mind that a common argument made by UK officials is that these migrants are "needed" in order to fill gaps in the service sector labor market. Yet, rural regions like these have no demand for such labor because they rely predominantly on tourism. Why are these foreign men being sent to these places?

Locals report that when concerns are raised by the public the government will assert that only women and children and families will be transplanted to these centers, and most of them will be Ukrainians. But when the media cameras are gone and the protests die down, military age males from Africa and the Middle East are quietly dumped into the community by the hundreds (and strangely, many men from Caucusus nation of Georgia).

With a majority of UK citizens (69%) opposed to open immigration according to polls and riots erupting after migrant attacks, UK governments have doubled down on "diversity" and are refusing to take public opposition seriously. When patriot protests are organized, progressive NGOs with extensive resources bus in leftist activists to disrupt or silence them.

The transplantation of young migrant men has also proven to be a buffer for the government, as gangs of foreigners patrol the streets and attempt to intimidate locals into silence. The trade-off is clear: Leftist officials give migrants access to the bounty of the west, and migrants protect those officials from popular uprisings in return.

The last places for western citizens to go to for safety are rural enclaves, and even now those are being taken away.