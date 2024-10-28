Trump: "Kamala Is Just A Vessel; We Are Running Against Something Far More Powerful"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During a historic rally Sunday at Madison Square Garden, president Trump urged that Kamala Harris is purely “a vessel” and in reality the MAGA movement is fighting against “something far more powerful.”

Trump told the crowd, “We are not just running against Kamala — She means nothing. She is purely a vessel — We are running against something far bigger than Joe or Kamala and more powerful than them, which is a massive, vicious, crooked, radical left machine that runs today’s Democrat Party.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "We are not just running against Kamala -- She means nothing. She is purely a vessel -- We are running against something far bigger than Joe or Kamala and more powerful than them, which is a massive, vicious, crooked, radical left machine that runs today’s… pic.twitter.com/qBysdNKtSF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2024

Trump further asserted that Biden and Harris are “perfect vessels because they’ll never give them a hard time. They’ll do whatever they want.”

He continued, “I know many of them. It’s just an amorphous group of people. But they’re smart and they’re vicious, and we have to defeat them. And when I say the ‘enemy from within,’ the other side go crazy.”

Trump added that these people “are doing such harm to our country with their open border policies, record-setting inflation, ‘Green New Scam,’ and everything else they are doing. But we’re not going to let it happen any longer. We’re going to have the biggest victory in the history of our country on November 5 … We’re going to make America great again.”

Elsewhere during his speech, Trump urged that his party is one of real unity and inclusion, while the other side is intent on fomenting hatred and division.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Jews, and Muslims, and Catholics, and Evangelicals, and Mormons — they're all joining our cause in large numbers... The Republican Party has really become the Party of inclusion. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ORjLeNhxVt — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "This is the city where I was born and raised and this is the town that taught me that Americans can do ANYTHING. No matter our differences, when we work together, there is NOTHING we cannot achieve." pic.twitter.com/7LyHTna2wa — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2024

“We bleed the same blood. We share the same home and we salute the same great American Flag. We are one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God,” Trump declared.

We stand on the verge of the four greatest years in the history of our country.



We bleed the same blood. We share the same home and we salute the same great American Flag.



We are one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God.



We will never give in, we will never… pic.twitter.com/r9bXgnbMKH — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2024

Trump vowed to make America stronger than ever before and to bring back the American Dream.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I'm here today with a message of hope for all Americans: With your vote in this election, I will end inflation, I will stop the invasions of criminals into our country, and I will bring back the American Dream -- Our country will be bigger, better, bolder,… pic.twitter.com/7XcDZex5Gg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2024

Trump told the crowd “I’m asking you to be excited about the future,” further urging “this will be America’s new golden age.”

Trump: "I'm Asking You To Be Excited About The Future... This Will Be America's New Golden Age"



More - https://t.co/5egca4XlES pic.twitter.com/Q5P0RDPiuT — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) October 27, 2024

The MSG event was a roaring success, despite deranged leftists demanding it be shut down claiming it was a literal ‘Nazi rally’.

If you’ve got a spare 11 hours, here’s the whole thing:

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.