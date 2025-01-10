UK Father Whose Daughter Was Gang-Raped: "Police Told Me To Let It Go"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

As the pedophile Muslim gang scandal has exploded into the mainstream this week in the UK, horrible accounts are being shared by fathers of some of the victims, with one relating how the police did nothing when he told them his daughter had been raped and advised him to “let it go” or he would “get arrested for being racist.”

The following account was shared on X by Elon Musk, who continues to blast the left wing Labour government and Prime Minister Kier Starmer as complicit.

The man tells Talk TV anchor Jeremy Kyle that Pakistani Muslims from the Oldham area travelled 18 miles to get to his daughter after grooming her online, and then gang raped her.

The man notes that police told him that his then 13-year-old daughter could choose whatever boyfriend she liked, despite the main suspect being 20.

He then recalls how police did nothing even when “four guys came up in a van to look for me, to do me.”

He states that this occurred many years ago, a reminder of how deep and systemic this issue is.

John in Lancashire says his daughter was gang raped by Pakistani groomers in Oldham when only 13-years-old.



"I phoned the police, a police constable told me to let it go, otherwise I'll get arrested for being racist."



"This goes higher and deeper than any of us can imagine." pic.twitter.com/CNR1A2bLgZ — Talk (@TalkTV) January 8, 2025

In another account, a father of a Rotherham grooming gang victim recounts how he was arrested twice when trying to rescue his daughter from a gang of rapists.

'I was put in a police car and taken away.'



The father of a Rotherham grooming gang victim tells GB News how he was arrested twice when trying to rescue his daughter from an abuse den. pic.twitter.com/x3hIU4HvX0 — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 8, 2025

Just these two accounts alone are appalling, but sadly only the tip of the iceberg.

You don’t realize how far the UK has fallen until you watch this. This is a father. His little girl was being raped by a gang. When he tried to stop it, he was taken away by police. The rape gang leaders were protected in the name of combating xenophobia. — Gail Alfar (@GailAlfarATX) January 8, 2025

When a system arrests fathers for protecting their daughters, it’s not just broken, it’s corrupt.



Justice has been flipped on its head, and those who should protect the innocent have betrayed them.



How did we let it get this far? — Chris Fernandez (@FernOnX) January 8, 2025

I can’t believe this is actually true… It’s amazing how far the UK has fallen — Just here for the truth (@Herefortruth87) January 8, 2025

What you say @Keir_Starmer



National inquiry or label this dad as far right for trying to protect his daughter — NSB FL Guy (@NSBFLGuy) January 8, 2025

On Wednesday evening, MPs voted 364-111 against an effort to to set up a national inquiry into the situation, after The Labour Party ordered ministers to vote it down.

For those outside the UK:



Every Labour MP in government just voted against a national inquiry.



So did the Liberal Democrats, Greens, and Muslim "independent"

MPs.



So did former Labour MP Rosie Duffield.



Only Conservatives and Reform UK voted for it.pic.twitter.com/KYhzN1hZEb — Connor Tomlinson (@Con_Tomlinson) January 8, 2025

Starmer himself abstained from the vote, but only after imposing a three-line whip against it.

Labour have just voted against an inquiry. What do they have to hide? pic.twitter.com/0ZjSQTs0p3 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 8, 2025

This is Britain’s political class in action: voting against an amendment to hold a national inquiry into grooming gangs.



There isn’t a word strong enough to describe my contempt for their decision to shut this down. pic.twitter.com/QnFZHF305C — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) January 8, 2025

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch earlier accused Starmer of blocking a national inquiry to prevent Labour politicians “who may be complicit” being implicated.

Kemi Badenoch says what EVERY DECENT PERSON around the world is thinking!



Why is Keir Starmer blocking an independent national inquiry into THE WORST SCANDAL IN MODERN BRITISH HISTORY?



Why Prime Minister, WHY? pic.twitter.com/Mt5lKUg5Sh — James Freeman (@james_freeman__) January 8, 2025

Kemi Badenoch to Keir Starmer: “Do you not see that by resisting an inquiry, people will start to worry about a cover-up.”pic.twitter.com/0OrbBmJUy4 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 8, 2025

Kemi Badenoch slams Keir Starmer: “This is not about you it’s about the victims. Be a leader, not a lawyer”pic.twitter.com/9HbFewxR12 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 8, 2025

