UK Father Whose Daughter Was Gang-Raped: "Police Told Me To Let It Go"

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

As the pedophile Muslim gang scandal has exploded into the mainstream this week in the UK, horrible accounts are being shared by fathers of some of the victims, with one relating how the police did nothing when he told them his daughter had been raped and advised him to “let it go” or he would “get arrested for being racist.”

The following account was shared on X by Elon Musk, who continues to blast the left wing Labour government and Prime Minister Kier Starmer as complicit.

The man tells Talk TV anchor Jeremy Kyle that Pakistani Muslims from the Oldham area travelled 18 miles to get to his daughter after grooming her online, and then gang raped her.

The man notes that police told him that his then 13-year-old daughter could choose whatever boyfriend she liked, despite the main suspect being 20.

He then recalls how police did nothing even when “four guys came up in a van to look for me, to do me.”

He states that this occurred many years ago, a reminder of how deep and systemic this issue is.

In another account, a father of a Rotherham grooming gang victim recounts how he was arrested twice when trying to rescue his daughter from a gang of rapists.

Just these two accounts alone are appalling, but sadly only the tip of the iceberg.

On Wednesday evening, MPs voted 364-111 against an effort to to set up a national inquiry into the situation, after The Labour Party ordered ministers to vote it down.

Starmer himself abstained from the vote, but only after imposing a three-line whip against it.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch earlier accused Starmer of blocking a national inquiry to prevent Labour politicians “who may be complicit” being implicated.

