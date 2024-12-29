US Homelessness Epidemic Explodes Under Biden-Harris

The latest Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, released by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), reveals that homelessness across the United States has surged to record highs during the Biden-Harris administration. This is largely attributed to the ongoing housing affordability crisis. Additionally, Biden-Harris' disastrous open southern border policies unleashed untold millions of illegal aliens, compounding the problem as Democrat-run cities are giving free hotel rooms to illegals while their own homeless populations suffer.

HUD's report found 770,000 people were 'experiencing homelessness' on a single night in January 2024, an 18% jump from 2023 figures. This number does not include the nation's entire homeless population because some stay with friends or family.

The figure follows a dramatic 12% rise in homelessness in 2023, and is the highest since the country began using the yearly point-in-time survey in 2007.

"Migration had a particularly notable impact on family homelessness, which rose 39% from 2023-2024," HUD wrote in the report.

HUD continued, "In the 13 communities that reported being affected by migration, family homelessness more than doubled. Whereas in the remaining 373 communities, the rise in families experiencing homelessness was less than 8%."

Massively concerning is that 150,000 children experienced homelessness, a 33% jump in 2024 when compared to the prior year. The report does not separate the number of homeless immigrants vs. US citizens.

Robert Marbut Jr., the former executive director of the US Interagency Council on Homelessness from 2019 to 2021, told AP News the latest HUD figures over the past four years are "disgraceful."

"We need to focus on treatment of substance use and mental illness, and bring back program requirements, like job training," Marbut said in an email response to the media outlet.

Besides Biden-Harris importing the third world to the first world and the worsening housing affordability crisis amid the government-sparked inflation storm, HUD blamed some of the homelessness on natural disasters.

HUD's data is nearly a year old, and both the housing affordability crisis and illegal alien invasion have persisted.

Of note, more than half of people experiencing homelessness nationwide resided in just four states: California, New York, Florida, and Washington.

This latest report should come as no surprise to readers already aware that "America's Homeless Population Reaches Record High Under Biden-Harris Admin" and that the economy is in far more dire straits than the government has acknowledged (thank the BLS statisticians).