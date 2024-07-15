The View Hosts Blame White Men For Trump Assassination Attempt

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The View hosts Joy Behar and Ana Navarro reacted to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump by blaming white men, with Navarro asserting, “It wasn’t a drag queen, it wasn’t an immigrant.”

Yes, really.

Leftists have been reeling since the shocking incident, trying to find all manner of bizarre coping mechanisms.

Some ludicrously suggested the entire event was stage managed by Trump himself, while others seized on the fact that the shooter was a registered Republican, despite him donating to left-wing causes and literally trying to assassinate Trump.

Navarro, who has been suffering from a severe bout of Trump Derangement Syndrome for nearly a decade, chose simply to blame an entire race just because the gunman wasn’t black or brown.

Ana Navarro and Joy Behar blame the Trump assassination attempt on white men having access to guns. pic.twitter.com/k03fGV0T5M — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 15, 2024

“I hope that at some point in this country we do have a conversation about what has happened because we can’t just react when it is our side,” said Navarro.

“What was this again? It was, you know a 20-year-old lone wolf white whackjob with easy access to a gun, and we have to have a conversation about that,” she added.

“Because it wasn’t a drag queen, it wasn’t an immigrant, it wasn’t a pissed off liberal woman and this keeps happening and we need to react not as left or right, not as Republicans or Democrats, and we need to ask better,” Navarro concluded.

Co-host Joy Behar then pivoted to blame the Second Amendment and white people.

“He bought 50 rounds of ammunition from a local gun store hours before the rally – shouldn’t that have been reported – a 20-year-old white guy, I mean we’ve seen that many times now, young white men with guns and nobody reported that he bought 50 rounds of ammunition?” she asked.

Yes, I’m sure the fact that the shooter was white completely explains his motivation given that his target was white and the overwhelming majority of people who attended the event, including the two who were injured and one who was killed, were also white.

Forget the FBI investigation, Joy and Ana have solved the entire case.

