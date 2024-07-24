Watch: Bodycam Footage Of Trump Shooter On Sloped Roof Released

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

New footage has been released showing local Beaver County police officers and a Secret Service agent on the roof with the neutralised shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks at the July rally where President Trump was almost assassinated.

The footage, obtained by Senator Chuck Grassley from the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit in compliance with congressional requests, shows police and the agent talking about what has transpired while standing over the dead and bloodied body of the shooter, with the rifle he used just a few feet away.

Grassley notes “July 13 Bodycam footage provides more info than Secret Service will share with America. We NEED detailed answers ASAP on security failures TRANSPARENCY BRINGS ACCOUNTABILITY.”

Here is the footage:

The biggest takeaway from the footage is that one of the county officers is heard saying that a police sniper in a building overlooking where Crooks was positioned was able to take multiple photos of Crooks before he began shooting.

This corroborates the timeline released by Senator Ron Johnson, chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Another facet of the bodycam footage that is interesting is the Secret Service agent believes that two other people had been detained, but the local police don’t seem to know anything about it.

In addition, the fact that several people are standing on and moving around the roof completely rubbishes the excuse from the now former head of the Secret Service that the sloped roof was too hazardous to position personnel on.

Furthermore, close to the end of the video, someone says through one of the police radios “Do we have access to a drone to clear this water tower?”

The has been much speculation that a possible second shooter was seen on the water tower, however this has not been verified.

In addition to this video, a new eyewitness video of the moment the shooter fired on Trump has emerged. Crooks is also seen pointing his weapon at those filming him, while a former military eyewitness notes that the area was not secured and no one standing along the fence was vetted.

The new footage only serves to underscore the question, now also being asked by Trump himself, why on Earth was he on the stage when law enforcement knew there was a gunman on the roof?

