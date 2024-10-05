Watch Live: Trump Returns To Butler With Special Guest Elon Musk

Donald Trump is returning to Butler, Pennsylvania - where he was nearly killed on July 13, holding a high-profile rally in what the former president described as unfinished business.

"I said that day when I was shot, I said, ‘We’re coming back. We’re going to come back.’ And I’m fulfilling a promise," Trump told NewsNation this week. "I’m fulfilling, really, an obligation."

In attendance will be his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, as well as Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk. Trump is scheduled to speak at 5PM ET.

Watch Live:

Headed to Pennsylvania to speak at the @realDonaldTrump rally in Butler! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2024

Secret Service Figures Out Sloped Roofs

In an amazing display of agility, the US Secret Service has beefed up security - and even managed to set up shop on a sloped rooftop - which former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle assured us was the reason nobody was stationed on the roof used by shooter Thomas Crooks during the July attempt on Trump.

Snipers in Butler, Pennsylvania 👀 pic.twitter.com/PfLztljVF0 — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) October 5, 2024

According to reports, unlike July 13, the Secret Service and local law enforcement will operate as one unit through a unified command center in order to quickly communicate any threats.

They're also using a counter-drone system which wasn't placed online until nearly an hour after Crooks flew one over the rally site. Law enforcement is also flying their own drones today.

Law enforcement drone spotted above Trump rally in Butler PA today pic.twitter.com/eT73MuJnUM — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 5, 2024

As the Epoch Times notes further;

At the July 13 rally, an estimated 15,000 people waited in scorching heat for hours. Trump had only spoken for a few minutes before the shots rang out, bringing the rally to an abrupt end.

The U.S. Secret Service has faced criticism for security lapses surrounding the shooting and another gunman’s foiled plan to kill Trump as he golfed in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15. Most concerns have centered on on-site planning failures; Trump and others have praised agents for acting swiftly after threats became obvious in both instances.

Ahead of the Oct. 5 rally, local and federal officials expressed confidence that necessary adjustments have been made to protect Trump and the public.

James Ott, sheriff in Pennsylvania’s Blair County, about 100 miles southeast of Butler, told The Epoch Times: “After seeing what took place the last time, I would certainly think that they’re going to have a lot of provisions in place ... to alleviate any type of threat like that this time.”

Ott is among about a dozen Pennsylvania sheriffs who are expected to attend Saturday’s rally at the Butler Farm Show. He pointed out that he and his fellow sheriffs have taken a public position that, “no matter where you stand in this election ... nobody should resort to violence.”

Anthony Guglielmi, Secret Service spokesman, said Trump “is receiving heightened levels of U.S. Secret Service protection.” In a statement provided to news outlets, Guglielmi said, “Our top priority is mitigating risks to ensure his continued safety at all times.”

Stay tuned for updates...