Watch Live: Tucker, Hulk Hogan. & Dana White Intro Trump's Address To RNC

It's the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention - and it's going to be a big one.

7:30 p.m. Central

Tucker Carlson, founder of Tucker Carlson Network

7:30-8 p.m. Central

Carrie Ruiz

Hulk Hogan , former professional entertainer and wrestler

Annette Albright

8-9 p.m. Central

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Eric Trump

Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship

9-10:30 p.m. Central

Former President Donald J. Trump

Former first son Donald Trump Jr. predicted Thursday that his father's upcoming speech at the Republican National Convention will be "personal" since it changed after the assassination attempt.

"It's personal," Trump Jr. said on the "Just the News, No Noise" TV show. "Listen, you get shot in the face, it changes a lot. And so, I'm actually looking forward to hearing it."

Trump Jr. said he looked over his father's original speech and thought it was good. He added that the first speech had gone in the "wastepaper basket" after the assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Watch Live: