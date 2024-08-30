You Had One Job: Kamala Blows Pre-Taped Interview Question With Walz Right Next To Her

Kamala Harris had one job - don't blow your first sit-down interview with the press. No word salad. No 'unburdened by what has been' mantra. Don't cackle to cover up for a lack of brain cells.

She couldn't even do that...

Sitting down with running mate Tim Walz for a pre-taped CNN interview set to air at 9 PM Thursday, a preview clip reveals she's still an absolute moron.

Dana Bash (whose CIA ex-husband signed the Hunter Biden disinfo letter) tossed Harris what should have been a well-rehearsed softball; asking how voters should "look at some of the changes you've made."

"Is it because you have more experience now and you’ve learned more about the information? Is it because you were running for president in a Democratic primary? And should they feel comfortable and confident that what you’re saying now is going to be your policy moving forward?"

In other words, why shouldn't you believe you're full of shit over your dramatic shift in positions towards moderate policies?

There are a million ways to answer that spoon-fed question, but Harris chose more word salad.

"I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed," she replied. "You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed – and I have worked on it – that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time."

Yes, deadlines around time.

I think I'm starting to understand why they don't let this woman do unscripted interviews with the media. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 29, 2024

The reactions were classic...

An 18 minute interview with an emotional support Governor.....That's beyond pathetic! 🤦‍♂️🤣😅😎 pic.twitter.com/lk2fXuqDL7 — Andre Nuta 🇺🇲 (@andre_nuta) August 29, 2024

So she's saying that her values haven't changed, just her policies now.



Kamala is a chameleon and a fraud. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 29, 2024

Kamala Harris is her name and word salad is her game! pic.twitter.com/CAQMCd5gN5 — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) August 29, 2024

Lmao, so that is their strategy?



"My policies are completely different but my values are the same"



🤡 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2024

At least the debate on the 10th should be entertaining, to say the least!