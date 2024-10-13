You Know It's Bad For Kamala When...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Saturday Night Live has waited and given Kamala Harris a chance. Harris has failed miserably and last night the gloves came off.

The show absolutely savaged her, based off recent appearances, particularly the disastrous 60 Minutes interview.

Just look at this.

SNL’s Kamala Harris Dies Inside After Being Asked Why She’s Losing



KAMALA HARRIS: “My campaign has raised a billion dollars.”



STEVE HARVEY: “Oh, my lord. How are you not winning by a landslide?”



KAMALA HARRIS: “That’s a question I scream into my pillow every morning.” pic.twitter.com/2sFQE8SEwH — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 13, 2024

It wasn’t only Kamala, it was Mrs Harris, Walz, Biden and the rest of the Democrats.

You know it’s over when the Democrats have lost SNL. They just destroyed Kamala Harris.pic.twitter.com/Nv2dQodiSe — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 13, 2024

It was ruthless.

You know it’s bad when SNL is openly mocking Kamala Harris and Joe Biden 😂 pic.twitter.com/HsPEkd0CWr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 13, 2024

They made Kamala a wine guzzling disaster.

And Walz a weird klutz who talks too much.

BREAKING: SNL just went savage on Tim Walz's disastrous VP debate performance.



Dana Carvey does the best dementia Joe Biden

He said he smashed the ice-cream in her face unscripted so that makes it funnier



Kamala is too busy drinking more like what else is new



Tim Walz is too… pic.twitter.com/swMIhhue46 — Victor Bigham (@Ravious101) October 12, 2024

The trouble for their campaign is that this is practically a documentary at this point.

No wonder Democrat strategists and their leftist mouthpieces are panicking.

* * *

