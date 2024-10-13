print-icon
You Know It's Bad For Kamala When...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Saturday Night Live has waited and given Kamala Harris a chance. Harris has failed miserably and last night the gloves came off.

The show absolutely savaged her, based off recent appearances, particularly the disastrous 60 Minutes interview.

It wasn’t only Kamala, it was Mrs Harris, Walz, Biden and the rest of the Democrats.

It was ruthless.

They made Kamala a wine guzzling disaster.

And Walz a weird klutz who talks too much.

The trouble for their campaign is that this is practically a documentary at this point.

No wonder Democrat strategists and their leftist mouthpieces are panicking.

