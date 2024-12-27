Biden Unveils Bigger 'Surge' In Arms To Ukraine, With Just 3 Weeks Till Trump Sworn In

The last week has seen sustained major Russian strikes involving drone and missile barrages targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This followed a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian residential building in Kazan, which is far away from the front lines.

Wednesday alone saw Russia fire some 170 drones and missiles at Ukrainian energy infrastructure, causing several deaths and widespread power outages. "The purpose of this outrageous attack was to cut off the Ukrainian people’s access to heat and electricity during winter and to jeopardize the safety of its grid," Biden commented in the aftermath.

With a little over three weeks to go until President-Elect Donald Trump enters the White House, President Biden has ordered a 'surge' in US weapons to the Zelensky government.

Via Reuters

"In recent months, the United States has provided Ukraine with hundreds of air defense missiles, and more are on the way," Biden said, and stressed:

"I have directed the Department of Defense to continue its surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and the United States will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in its defense against Russian forces."

Biden also sought to emphasize the holiday the timing of the attack - though it should be noted that the Orthodox Church in both Russia and Ukraine observe Christmas on December 25th according to the Julian calendar, which is January 7th on the civil calendar. Thus Christmas in the region is actually still a week-and-a-half away...

"Launching large-scale missile and drone attacks on the day of the Lord's birth is wrong," Biden asserted. "The world is closely watching actions on both sides. The U.S. is more resolved than ever to bring peace to the region."

Thursday saw Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responding to Biden's warnings by saying the Kremlin could still order attacks on Ukraine’s decision-making centers.

"We select targets for strikes on the territory of Ukraine, proceeding solely from threats to Russia. These may be military facilities and defense enterprises," Lavrov said. "Decision-making centers in Kiev can also quite be such targets," he added.

On Friday White House national security official John Kirby announced that the US is set to approve yet another security package for Ukraine as part of the 'surge' in arms. The Associated Press details Friday afternoon:

The United States is expected to announce that it will send $1.25 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Friday, as the Biden administration pushes to get as much aid to Kyiv as possible before leaving office on Jan. 20. The large package of aid includes a significant amount of munitions, including for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and the HAWK air defense system. It also will provide Stinger missiles and 155 mm- and 105 mm artillery rounds, officials said.

But by many accounts on the ground, Ukraine's chief disadvantage lies more in severe manpower shortages in the face of the advancing Russians. This extra surge in weaponry is not expected to make a big difference on the battlefield.