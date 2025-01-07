Germany Signals Re-Migration Program For Unintegrated Migrants

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Governing German authorities are suggesting unintegrated migrants from Syria could be sent home if they are not in employment, a policy that could mean re-migration for nearly half a million people.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser suggested during an interview with Funke Media Group that Syrian refugees could have their protections revoked if they didn’t fulfil certain residency criteria.

“As our law stipulates, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) will review and revoke protection grants if people no longer need this protection in Germany because the situation in Syria has stabilized,” Faeser said. “This will then apply to those who do not have a right of residence for other reasons such as work or training and who do not return to Syria voluntarily.”

Given federal data which revealed that nearly half of the 975,000 Syrians living in Germany remain dependent on state welfare benefits, any policy change could impact large numbers of migrants living in the country.

“As of August 2024, 518,050 Syrians were receiving these benefits. While some have successfully entered the job market, only 32.7 percent are employed in positions subject to social insurance contributions, compared to 65.3 percent of Germans, despite the Syrian population in the country being considerably younger on average than Germans,” reports Remix News.

Faeser added that criminals and extremists should be deported as soon as possible but that Syrians who have learned the language, found employment and settled into communities should be allowed to stay.

The new policy is likely designed to suppress support for the anti-mass migration AfD party ahead of federal elections set to take place next month.

Germany’s embrace of mass migration over the last decade has largely been a disaster for security and social cohesion.

Despite comprising roughly 14.6 per cent of the population, foreign migrants were responsible for 58.5 per cent of all violent crimes.

Foreigners without a German passport make up 111,517 suspects alleged of violent crimes out of the total 190,605 suspects for the country as a whole.

The statistics were released by the Federal Criminal Police Office and reported by broadcaster NTV.

