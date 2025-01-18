Illegal Immigrants Have Begun Deporting Themselves; Report

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Illegals in the US have started self-deporting ahead of Trump taking office according to an immigration attorney.

Rolando Vasquez told NewsNation that there has been a surge in immigrant voluntarily leaving with Trump’s promised mass deportations on the horizon and with Mexico agreeing to take non-Mexican deportees.

Another driving factor is that Cuba and Venezuela generally do not accept deportation flights from the United States but may accept them from Mexico.

“This is causing many migrants to leave on their own, knowing that they’re either going to be deported to their home country or be deported to Mexico,” Vasquez said, adding “The overwhelming majority of them do not want to be in Mexico.”

NewsNation reporter Jorge Ventura also warned sources have told him that newly deported migrants are targets for extortion or even abduction by Mexican cartels and human smugglers.

Illegals are now self-deporting out of fear of Trump’s mass deportations.



The Trump effect.



Trump has done more good for our country than Biden has in 4 years, and he isn’t even in office yet! pic.twitter.com/NgtuRAleca — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 17, 2025

When they stop getting all the free stuff they will either leave or there will be a crime wave the likes of which no one has seen before — Dismayed American (@Airborne82ndVet) January 17, 2025

The news comes amid rumours that the Trump administration will carry out its first large-scale deportation operation in the ‘sanctuary city’ of Chicago next Tuesday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump plans a large-scale immigration raid in Chicago on Tuesday, the first move in his promised mass deportation campaign https://t.co/IiML7QXFGe — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 18, 2025

The smart ones are leaving now… they get to chose their destination. Tom wont be giving them choices — #CTID 🇺🇸 (@D_Clark19) January 17, 2025

This is definitely the Trump effect! Illegals don’t want to be thrown out by ICE and rather self deport so they have a little dignity left and can do so on their own terms ! — Angry Trumper (@AngryTrumper) January 17, 2025

Art of the deal 🫲 pic.twitter.com/66NTQAPEy8 — Anti Left Memes (@AntiLeftMemes) January 17, 2025

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan noted Friday “We’re going to concentrate on public safety threats and national security threats right out of the gate. That’s our priority. We’re going to go for the worst first. And I find it hard to believe any elected official doesn’t want public safety threat out of their communities.”

Homan warned governors and mayors in so called ‘sanctuary’ areas not to impede the process, asserting “Just stay out of the way and we will do it. You can sit back and let us do the job. It’s going to be less efficient, it will be more dangerous without their assistance, but we’re going to do the job regardless.”

