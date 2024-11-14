Irish Leader Suggests 'Illegal Migrants' Don't Even Exist

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The Prime Minister of Ireland suggested during an interview that illegal migrants don’t even exist, refusing to even acknowledge that the term has any meaning.

The head of the Taoiseach was asked by the host, “So do you know how many illegal migrants we have in the country at the moment?”

He responded by acting completely baffled, before suggesting that there is no such thing.

“What does the phrase illegal migrants mean? Because that’s a phrase that is used by some but that’s not a phrase in law,” said Simon Harris.





While President Trump is planning on deporting millions of illegals from the USA, the Taoiseach of Ireland refuses to acknowledge illegal immigration even exists.





“Anybody has a right to come here and seek international protection, it is the job then of the Department of Justice to assess the validity of that application,” he added.

The assertion that anybody from anywhere in the world has a right to travel to Ireland without any ID or documentation of who they are is a tacit admission that Ireland no longer has any real form of border control.

Ireland has been completely deluged by economic migrants, vast numbers of whom have set up in tent cities in major Irish cities, notably the capital Dublin.

This has sparked unruly protests by Irish citizens, most recently in Athlone, where locals showed up to protest plans to accommodate 1,000 male asylum seekers at Radisson Blu Hotel in the town.





Protests against giant illegal migrant centres haven't stopped in Ireland.



Irish legacy media are underreporting on immigration intentionally to take it off the table as an election issue.





As we previously highlighted, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary asserted that the country’s asylum system was “a complete scam” and that such individuals “are not refugees” because they are arriving from safe countries and then flushing their passports down the toilet.

“They show up here…it’s a complete scam and these are not refugees, one of the things that drives me nuts in Ireland is we treat people as refugees who are coming from the UK or from France,” he complained.

“Nobody got to Ireland from Afghanistan or from Kenya or from Nigeria or from Syria on a direct flight because there aren’t any, so you’re not fleeing persecution in the UK or in Germany,” O’Leary added.

