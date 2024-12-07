Leader Of Jihadist Rebels In Syria Declares "Diversity Is A Strength"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The leader of the Syrian rebel jihadist army in Syria, who was previously a member of Al-Qaeda and ISIS, marked his forces taking more territory in the country by declaring, “Diversity is a strength.”

Yes, really.

Abu Mohammad al-Jolani is the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the primary fighting force trying to overthrow Bashar Al-Assad’s government.

After the jihadist rebels seized control of Aleppo last week, Syria’s second city, they are now making progress in sweeping through Homs and Hama.

Al-Jolani made clear that, “The goal of the revolution remains the overthrow of this regime,” but another statement he made is particularly ludicrous given that he is the leader of a militia of literal terrorists.

The Israel-loving jihadists with links to ISIS and Al-Qaeda who are tearing through Syria are "diversity-friendly" and believe "diversity is a strength," according to The Telegraph. https://t.co/UcuBmYYYwX — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) December 6, 2024

“On Tuesday, with regime forces fully ejected from the city, Jolani put out a second statement declaring “diversity is a strength,” reports the Telegraph.

Yes, apparently, the jihadists have gone woke.

We learn that HTS is “far more liberal than IS or the Taliban,” and therefore presumably deserves the support of the military-industrial complex.

As Chris Menahan notes, the writer of the Telegraph article commending the jihadists for their embrace of “diversity” is “Israel Lobby mouthpiece Aaron Y. Zelin of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy,” who has “been lobbying for this Islamic terrorist to be removed from the US’s list of foreign terrorist organizations for at least two years now.”

Al-Jolani has a $10 million US bounty on his head, is on the international terrorist list and was previously a member of both Al-Qaeda and ISIS before apparently rejecting their ‘extreme’ ideology.

He now appears to be pandering to the western establishment, presumably in an effort to enlist their support in overthrowing Assad, by mimicking the rhetoric of transnational corporation HR departments.

Meanwhile, the legacy media is once again lionizing the jihadist rebel army despite the innumerable atrocities they committed during the Syrian civil war, which led to the emergence of ISIS, numerous mass casualty terror attacks in western Europe, as well as the migrant crisis.

Should Assad be overthrown, it will almost certainly prompt a new wave of migrants to flood from Syria into western European countries at a time when illegal immigration is already a chronic problem.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.