Mexico Is All Talk: They Have No Power To Stop Trump's Mass Deportation Plans

In the weeks leading up to Donald Trump's inauguration there has been an escalation in rhetoric from Mexico and the rest of Central America in regards to the plan for mass deportations of illegal immigrants. The prevailing message from these neighbors to the south was, initially, that they will do anything they can to make the process difficult. Trump, expecting this response, has used the threat of tariffs as leverage to gain cooperation. And frankly, it's working.

Progressive Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has been full of bluster but she is slowly and surely falling in line. Sheibaum has been publicly combative with Trump on the issue of deportations, denying Trump's claim that Mexico was planning to secure their border and threatening economic retaliation should tariffs be used. She recently stated that Mexico's policy was:

"...Not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and people".

Whatever that means. Analysts dealing in US/Mexico relations claim Sheinbaum is on the right track to ensure a strong ongoing relationship with Trump. "She's sending this message that she is a strong political leader," said Gema Kloppe-Santamaria, a global fellow of the Wilson Center's Mexico Institute, pointing to recent polling that shows Sheinbaum has increased her popularity to a staggering 80% approval rating, opens new tab after her first 100 days in office. "Trump without a doubt comes with a lot of power and legitimacy, but she does as well," Kloppe-Santamaria added.

But does the Mexican president's approval rating mean anything when it comes to deportation policy? Not really. After all, Mexico has been a parasitic element feeding on the US economy for quite some time; it's not surprising that a large portion of the population wants the bloodletting to continue.

For example, Mexico receives billions of dollars in foreign assistance from the US every year. In 2023 alone, the country was given over $63 billion in payoffs, right out of the pockets of American taxpayers. This money is given to Mexico with the stated intent of "reducing irregular migration, yet illegal border crossings only skyrocketed along with subsidies.

Mexico is not alone. Many Central and South American countries receive billions in foreign assistance from the US in the name of slowing immigration caravans. In other words, these nations keep their borders open and allow millions of illegals to cross into the US, and then extort the US for cash to make the pain stop. Then, when they get the money, they let even more illegals flood the border. It's an endless sham.

Beyond the subsidies is the exploitation of the US border as a steam valve to get rid of undesirables. Criminals, malcontents and the poverty stricken are encouraged to migrate to the US illegally so that Mexico and other countries can avoid civil disturbances. These corrupt governments don't want to fix their own problems, they outsource them to the US instead.

Border security is now a non-negotiable factor in America's geopolitical agenda (as it should be) and the notion that the US is supposed to act as a sponge soaking up the refuse leaking out of the third world has lost all favor among native borne citizens (many legal migrants also oppose open borders). With the majority of Americans in support the deportations are going to happen and there's nothing anyone can do to stop them.

Trump's tariff strategy carries real weight, especially when it comes to Mexico. More than 80% of Mexico's exports go to the U.S., causing much of its economy to depend on American markets. The most prominent exports from Mexico to its northern neighbor are cars and car parts, while the U.S. purchases approximately 92% of Mexican agricultural exports. Tariffs of 10% or more could wreck the Mexican economy within months. They have no choice but to comply.

Mexican leaders argue that tariffs will also hurt the US, claiming that this will trigger inflation. Claudia Sheinbaum asserts that there will also be extensive job losses in the US due to tariffs and deportations. It's clear she doesn't understand how these things work.

Tariffs create job opportunities by encouraging companies to bring production back into the United States so they can avoid extra import costs. Deportations, obviously, stop millions of illegal migrant workers from gaming the system by working under the table for much lower wages compared to American laborers. The very presence of these people drives down the overall wage rate and makes it difficult for native born citizens to find jobs.

In terms of inflation, tariffs can raise prices on foreign goods, but illegal immigrants raise prices more. The ten million-plus illegals that have entered the US under the Biden Administration have helped to drive up housing prices exponentially. Their demand for goods and services creates shortages in necessities and because they are often subsidized by tax dollars through welfare programs they drive up the national debt at the same time.

Mexico remains the leading country of origin for immigrants in the U.S., representing 23% of all migrants, according to the Pew Research Center. Not only that, but the vast majority of migrants from other parts of the world use Mexico as an open highway to the southern border and the Mexican government does little to interfere.

This is about to change. The Mexican president has been adjusting her tune in the past week, stating that Mexico will be preparing to accept deported migrants. Not only migrants from Mexico, but also those not from outside Mexico (they created the crisis by not securing their own border, so now they get to clean up the mess).

Sheinbaum announced on Friday that her administration has outlined a contingency plan for Mexican nationals expected to be deported by the incoming United States President. During her morning press conference, Sheinbaum announced jobs and social programs for ousted Mexicans if Trump decides to carry out his threats of mass deportations when he resumes power on January 20th.

“We have been preparing to receive Mexicans who have a space at the border and in other places so that they can have access to social programs, employment, and be able to move within our national territory to return to their places of origin..."

It's not that Mexico has become more reasonable in the past month; these kinds of mood changes require a sharp slap upside the skull. It appears that Mexican and Central American authorities are finally being taken behind the woodshed after years of obstinate behavior.