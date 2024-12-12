"Moderate Jihad": Syrians 'Excited' Over Public Executions

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity,news,

After lauding how the overthrow of Assad in Syria would bring about “moderate jihad,” the BBC highlighted how thousands of ‘excited’ Syrians turned out to see a public execution.

Since Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani led his militants to topple Assad’s government, the legacy media has been busy rebranding al-Jolani and his cohorts as westernized and tolerant, with al-Jolani even adopting the rhetoric of corporate HR departments by declaring, “Diversity is a strength.”

Earlier this week, the BBC said that al-Jolani and his HTS fighters wanted to usher in a form of “moderate jihad,” despite the fact that the rebel leader was previously affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda, was radicalized by 9/11, and previously planted roadside IEDs targeting US troops in Iraq.

Apparently, one manifestation of this “moderate jihad” is the lust for extrajudicial public executions.

Is this what the BBC meant by 'moderate jihad'? pic.twitter.com/hcmgXc0dfZ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 12, 2024

The BBC’s Jeremy Bowen reported on how a huge group of Syrians had gathered to see one of Assad’s military intelligence operatives be publicly hanged.

Thousands of Syrians almost caused a stampede as they congregated expecting to see the individual executed.

The BBC reported that the crowd were “jostling for the best position, not wanting to miss a thing,” and shared a “real strong sense of excitement, expectation” at the prospect of witnessing the hanging.

“They don’t just want justice to be done, they want to see it being done,” said Bowen.

Another example of “moderate jihad” unfolded in Syria when Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) destroyed the tomb of the late president Hafez al-Assad, which also contained the remains of his wife and eldest son, by burning it to the ground.

🇸🇾HTS militants destroyed grave of Hafez Assad, father of Bashad Al-Assad in Al Qardahah, Northwestern Syria



When they even start desecrating the dead you know you're dealing with a bunch "moderate" rebels bringing values and democracy to Syria!pic.twitter.com/Y9fX0Vf4Ss — Pete Liquid Питик (@PeteLiquid) December 10, 2024

Meanwhile, since the overthrow of Assad, innumerable horrific videos have emerged of Syrian rebel militants executing alleged Assad sympathizers in cold blood.

🚨🇸🇾 BREAKING: The new Syrian government is dragging people by car to their death on the streets.



The UK just sent them £11 MILLION in humanitarian aid. pic.twitter.com/QARyU0sT77 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) December 10, 2024

If this is “moderate jihad,” one wonders what hardcore jihad would look like.

