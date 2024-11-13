Russian Ban On 'Childless Lifestyle' Propaganda Passes Duma

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Russia’s ban on propaganda promoting a ‘childless lifestyle’ across all forms of media has passed the State Duma in a bid to address the country’s “catastrophic” demographic decline.

The ban covers anti-natalist messaging in movies, television, advertising and social media, and will hand out fines up to €4,000 euros, with civil servants facing double the punishment if they violate the new law.

“Everything needs to be done to make sure that new generations of Russians grow up with a focus on traditional family values,” said Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin after the law was rubber stamped in the lower house of the Russian parliament.

The legislation also restricts the international adoption of Russian children in countries where transgender ideology is dominant, prohibiting them from being adopted by parents who live in places where gender reassignment via medical surgery or changing official documents is legal.

“It is extremely important to prevent any encroachment on the possible change of gender by any means in case of adoptions to other countries,” said Volodin.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov previously described Russia’s demographic peril as a “catastrophic” situation that must be tackled at the highest level of government.

Russia’s birth rate currently stands at just 1.49, well below the 2.1 per woman replacement rate.

Analysis by the Atlantic Council predicted Russia’s population could halve by 2100, with the UN forecasting a 17 per cent drop over the next 50 years.

Russia’s birth rate is currently at its lowest in a quarter of a century, a situation that has been exacerbated by mounting fatalities as a result of the war with Ukraine.

Unlike Russia, western European countries have chosen to embrace mass migration to address their demographic decline, while openly encouraging the native population to have fewer children in the name of solving ‘climate change’.

Legacy media outlets continually promote the benefits of avoiding children, scaring women that they’ll lose their ‘freedom’ and encouraging males to live as man-babies in a state of permanent adolescence.

This culminated earlier this year when Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker faced a sustained backlash for daring to suggest that women should aspire to be mothers and homemakers.

