60 To 80 Injured After Car "Attack" On German Christmas Market, Saudi Driver Arrested

Update (1534ET):

Government spokesman Matthias Schuppe told German media outlet WELT that the car-ramming incident at a Christmas market in Magdeburg "was an attack." City spokesman Michael Reif stated that initial reports suggested it was an "attack on the Christmas market."

WELT reported that the suspected perpetrator is in police custody. Security sources told the outlet that the male driver is of Saudi Arabian origin and was born in 1974.

Elon Musk called for the resignation of Chancellor Olaf Scholz: "Scholz should resign immediately. Incompetent fool."

Update (1456ET):

AFP News reports that 60 to 80 people were injured when a car rammed through a Christmas market in Germany. There is no official word regarding fatalities.

Update (1440ET):

There are a lot of casualty numbers being thrown out on X.

According to German news outlet MDR News:

"At least one person is dead and several people are injured. A large number of rescue workers are deployed. The suspected driver of the car has been arrested. An overview of the latest developments."

Overview of the Christmas market:

Shocking video...

JUST IN: At least one car plows through a large crowd of people at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany.



The driver of the car was arrested.



Local reports say that many people are injured. It's unclear how many have d*ed.



Panic erupted at a popular Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday evening after a vehicle plowed through the market. Details remain scant, but such incidents have become all too familiar around Christian holidays, often involving vehicle or knife attacks.

"A state of emergency currently prevails at the Magdeburg Christmas market. According to eyewitnesses, numerous people fled the market area in panic. A vehicle is said to have driven into the crowd," Epoch Times Deutsche reported.

Unverified footage on X published moments ago shows what appears to be a number of causalities...

Naomi Seibt, a German teen who has a prominent voice on X and denounces mass migration in Europe, asked if this incident was "terrorism"?

"Islamists have been sending explicit threats that they will attack our Christmas markets via immigrants. The police already prevented several attempts last minute," Seibt, adding, "Elon Musk is right: Only the AfD can save Germany."

🚨🇩🇪TERR0RISM⁉️ CAR DRIVES INTO MAGDEBURG CHRISTMAS MARKET!



Islamists have been sending explicit threats that they will attack our Christmas markets via immigrants.

The police already prevented several attempts last minute.



Elon Musk is right:



"I can't believe it was an accident, it's a pedestrian zone & cars never drive there, and the car probably got there," another X user said.

On Dec. 19, 2016, in Berlin, an Islamic extremist attacker plowed into a Christmas market with a truck, leaving 13 people dead and dozens injured.

This aged well...

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had said late last month that there were no concrete indications of a danger to Christmas markets this year, but that it was wise to be vigilant.-AP News

*Developing...