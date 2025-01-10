UK Government Investigating Elon Musk's Tweets About Muslim Pedophile Gangs

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Elon Musk’s tweets about Muslim pedophile gangs are being assessed by the UK Government’s counter-extremism unit, as a potential threat to the security of the country, it has emerged.

The Daily Mirror reports that The Home Office unit has stepped up social media monitoring of accounts with large followings, including Musk’s, as pertains to the grooming gangs issue.

Musk has posted hundreds of tweets in the past week related to the scandal, including openly calling Prime Minister Kier Starmer “evil,” accusing him of facilitating a cover up, and labelling Starmer and safeguarding minister Jess Philips as complicit in the “rape” of Britain.

The Mirror report states that the UK government’s counterterrorism unit has “been involved in content analysis and wider risk assessment.”

A government source told the Mirror “We keep a close eye on how disinformation and hate can proliferate, including online.”

John Woodcock, the government’s adviser on political violence and disruption, asserted that “Britain’s democracy isn’t a play thing for foreign billionaires – Elon Musk needs to back off and concentrate on his rockets and his cars or whatever he wants to obsess about next. Our electoral laws rightly forbid foreign donations and my recent review warns against our information channels being deliberately manipulated from abroad. We should be watching closely to ensure that doesn’t happen here.”

The government’s website states that the counter-extremism unit “focuses on the highest harm risks to the homeland, whether from terrorists, state actors, or cyber and economic criminals,”

While the tweets are being investigated, the government has rejected calls for a new national inquiry into the pedophile gangs scandal, with ministers voting down a move to legislate for an inquiry.

They’re investigating Elon talking about the horrific systemic gang raping of kids but not the actual horrific systemic gang raping of kids itself. Why do you think that is? https://t.co/JuN8GPM8md — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 10, 2025

Ironically, the current head of counter-terrorism policing in the UK is an officer who served as Borough Commander in Rotherham, one of the areas most notorious for child sexual abuse at the hands of Muslim pedophile gangs, from 2006-2010.

There is a massive, undeniable conflict of interest in having the police officer responsible for overseeing one of Britain’s worst policing disasters now attempt to police the controversy’s most prominent critic. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 10, 2025

In comments to GB News, former Head of the Counter Terrorist Unit at Ministry of Defence, Major General Chip Chapman suggested that Musk’s tweets could influence others to take violent action, and that there is a history of ‘conspiracy theorists’ doing that in the UK.

'Do you believe there is a threat to national security from these tweets?'



Chip Chapman discusses the counter-extremism probe that has been launched into Elon Musk's tweets after he attacked the government over its response to the grooming gangs scandal. pic.twitter.com/knMdVj0vly — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 10, 2025

