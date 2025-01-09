UK MP Refuses To Apologize After Saying "Alien Cultures" Are Making Britain Unsafe

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A Conservative MP in the UK has refused to back track after he urged that “alien cultures” propagated via mass immigration in Britain are making the country unsafe.

Robert Jenrick, who is the shadow Justice Secretary, stood by his comments, and doubled down, telling GB News “we have seen millions of people enter the UK in recent years and some of them have backward, frankly medieval attitudes to women”.

Jenrick further urged that the ongoing pedophile rape gang scandal “started with the onset of mass migration”.

“I will not disguise or sanitise my language simply to ensure that some people are not offended,” Jenrick asserted.

'I will not disguise or sanitise my language to ensure that some people are not offended.'



Robert Jenrick stands by his claims that 'alien cultures' are making the UK unsafe. pic.twitter.com/BhCUF1T75m — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 7, 2025

Here is Jenrick’s original post:

To sustain order in multicultural Britain, the state considered it necessary to apply the law selectively.



For decades the most appalling crimes from predominantly British-Pakistani men were legalised and actively covered up to prevent disorder.



The rule of law was abandoned to… — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) January 4, 2025

After the cut off it states:

“The rule of law was abandoned to sustain the myth that diversity is our strength, destroying the lives of thousands of vulnerable white working class girls in the process. This appalling affair is the final nail in the coffin for liberals who still cling to the argument that Britain is an integration success story. The scandal started with the onset of mass migration. Importing hundreds of thousands of people from alien cultures, who possess medieval attitudes towards women, brought us here. And after 30 years of this disastrous experiment, we now have entrenched sectarian voting blocs that make it electoral suicide for some MPs to confront this. This scandal shows why we must end it. The foreign nationals responsible must be deported – no ifs, no buts. And the officials that covered up must be sent to jail for their appalling cowardice. Even that won’t be enough for the victims.”

In a further post, Jenrick noted “Millions of people in this country want justice and answers for the thousands of young girls who were raped and abused in the most evil ways imaginable. They want an end to the abuse that victims say continues to this very day. They are not the far-right – and to suggest otherwise is outrageous.”

Millions of people in this country want justice and answers for the thousands of young girls who were raped and abused in the most evil ways imaginable.



They want an end to the abuse that victims say continues to this very day.



They are not the far-right - and to suggest… — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) January 6, 2025

The so called ‘grooming gang’ scandal has exploded into the headlines this week as Elon Musk continues to direct vitriol toward Prime Minister Kier Starmer, accusing him of facilitating a massive cover up.

Musk has continued to expose Starmer, who is now clearly attempting to prevent a new public inquiry into the matter.

Please call your member of parliament and tell them that the hundreds of thousands of little girls in Britain who were, and are still are, being systematically, horrifically gang-raped deserve some justice in this world.



This is vitally important or it will just keep happening. https://t.co/W5pxLsLdaz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

Why has the British government refused to deport a convicted child rape gang leader to their home country? https://t.co/lK2LYhgGrH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

Jess Philips, whose job it is to protect women & girls, didn’t even try to speak to a single victim. https://t.co/OqRtgPYnXs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

Starmer is evil https://t.co/sM6HZ1ycyX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

Labor needs a new leader https://t.co/j6W78h4Rcr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

Now why would Keir Starmtrooper order his own party to block such an inquiry?



Because he is hiding terrible things. That is why. https://t.co/9oAJxxn75m — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

In Parliament Wednesday, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch urged that the abuse is “still going on,” again demanding a new inquiry.

"There have been thousands more victims. Why won't the Prime Minister launch a national inquiry?"



Tory leader Kemi Badenoch asks about grooming gangs.



Keir Starmer says she is "jumping on the [far-right] bandwagon". Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/XvJnQMVU48 — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) January 8, 2025

Starmer responded by accusing Badenoch of having “jumped on the bandwagon” of the ‘far right’, repeating comments from earlier in the week trashing everyone who has expressed disgust and called for action on the matter.

Keir Starmer just claimed people who want a full inquiry into Britain’s rape gangs are “jumping on a bandwagon of the Far Right”



Wanting justice for 1000s of British girls raped by Pakistani gangs is “Far Right?”



Is this Starmer’s biggest mistake yet?



pic.twitter.com/nkqUp6zcqn — Martin Daubney 🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) January 6, 2025

