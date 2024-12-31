Warnings Of Racist Attacks Targeting Migrants In Germany After Christmas Market Attack

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Authorities in Germany reacted to the attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg by a Saudi Arabian migrant by warning that it may not be safe for migrants to go out at night due to fears of racist attacks.

Yes, really.

The terrorist, named as Taleb A. by German authorities, used emergency exit points situated around the market to plough a vehicle into more than 200 people during the attack.

A 9-year-old boy and four women were killed while a further 40 victims were left with serious or critical injuries.

After a demonstration that was dubbed “far-right” took place in the city during which protesters held up a banner with the word “remigration,” authorities and lobby groups are now warning of racist attacks targeting migrants.

NEW - Migrant association concerned about "right-wing violence" and strongly advises "people with a migration history not to move through the city alone and in the evening hours" after an Arab attacked the Christmas market — BILD pic.twitter.com/kD4HyOBc5p — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 30, 2024

The regional network of migrant organisations in Saxony-Anhalt (Lamsa) advised that “people with a migration background not to move around the city alone and in the evening hours.”

Calling for an increase in police patrols on New Year’s Eve, the group asserted that, “There were several racist attacks on migrants after the incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg.”

The regional bishop of the Evangelical Church in Central Germany, Friedrich Kramer, is also warning, “Ever since the attack , migrants in our midst have been afraid of being attacked and do not dare to leave their houses these days – we must face up to the new violence.”

Eva von Angern, leader of the Left Party in the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt, also insisted that migrants should not be made scapegoats, writing on X about an “increase in hostile treatment” and attacks on foreigners.

Similar warnings were noticeably absent when it was revealed that despite comprising roughly 14.6 per cent of the population, foreign migrants were responsible for 58.5 per cent of all violent crimes in Germany.

Apparently, people being mean to migrants is a far more serious threat than migrants who plough cars into people.

As we previously highlighted, before the attack, police were busy patrolling Christmas markets focusing on the real problem – grannies with pocket knives in their handbags.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.