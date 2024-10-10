'Anti-Hate' Art Exhibit In LA Featured Participants Kicking Around Donald Trump's Head

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

An “art exhibit” in Los Angeles designed to protest against Donald Trump “spreading hate” featured participants kicking around a soccer ball shaped like the former president’s head.

Yes, really.

A a rubber or latex object made to look like Trump’s dome was booted around by players during an indoor game at Superchief Gallery in Los Angeles last weekend.

The art installation was created by a group called INDECLINE and was first debuted the Trump soccer ball four years ago when they invited people at the Mexican border to kick it around.

Laughably, the art collective claimed the point of the display was to demonstrate against Trump “spreading hate.”

“Political civility on full display I guess,” commented Mario Nawfal.

🚨🇺🇸FAKE DONALD TRUMP HEAD USED AS SOCCER BALL IN CONTROVERSIAL 'ART' EXHIBIT IN LA



A shocking art exhibit in Los Angeles has sparked outrage after a fake Trump head was displayed being kicked around like a soccer ball. |



Political civility on full display I guess….



Source:… pic.twitter.com/XUUp5MVDLz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 9, 2024

Because there’s nothing kinder and more appropriate in opposing ‘hate’ than to make a facsimile of someone’s decapitated head and treat it with total disrespect.

“Freedom Kick is an appeal to the American sense of justice as a match between two opposing teams,” said the group.

“The rules are meant to protect us from cheaters. We believe it is time to reset the game, before we have to spend another four years watching a cheeseburger-scarfing, bloviating mess hobble up and down the pitch spreading hate.”

Meanwhile, at another art exhibit in Los Angeles, a statue of a naked Trump with his genitals mutilated is on display at Subliminal Projects Gallery.

All this after two deranged leftists tried to assassination Trump in the last three months alone.

They really just want to stop hate!

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.