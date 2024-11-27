Did Trump Just Solve The Border Crisis: Mexican President "Agreed To Stop Migration Through Mexico" Trump Claims

Did Trump solve the border crisis two months before even being sworn in as the 47th president?

Two days after surprising markets - and sending the peso plummeting - by announcing he would enact 25% import duties on Mexican goods if the country doesn't stop the flow of drugs and migrants across the border.

tariffs on Mexican goods in response to the flood of drugs across the porous southern border, best known for allowing millions of illegal immigrants to enter the US in the past four ears, Trump's unexpected gambit may have already paid off.

In a post on Truth Social network, Trump announced that after a "wonderful" conversation with Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum, she "agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border."

He added that the two also talked about "what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States" concluding that it was a "very productive" conversation which of course, it would be, if indeed Trump - who again is still two months away from inauguration - managed to solve the US border crisis just 48 hours after using targeted tariffs as a bargaining chip.

While it remains to be confirmed on the Mexican side if Trump's recollection of the conversation is accurate, Trump's announcement comes just hours after the legacy media reported that Mexico would take on a more aggressive posture, with the AP reporting that Sheinbaum had suggested that "Mexico could retaliate with tariffs of its own" and that while she was willing to engage in talks on the issues, drugs were a U.S. problem.

"One tariff would be followed by another in response, and so on until we put at risk common businesses," Sheinbaum said, referring to U.S. automakers that have plants on both sides of the border.

She said Tuesday that Mexico had done a lot to stem the flow of migrants, noting "caravans of migrants no longer reach the border." However, Mexico's efforts to fight drugs like the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl - which is manufactured by Mexican cartels using chemicals imported from China - have weakened in the last year.

Amusingly, Sheinbaum also said Mexico suffered from an influx of weapons smuggled in from the United States, and said the flow of drugs "is a problem of public health and consumption in your country's society" which judging by the libs ongoing reaction to Trump's victory is pretty much spot on.

As noted, there is still no official confirmation or full context of the agreement from President Sheinbaum's side, but the market certainly reacted with the peso surging, and almost wiping out all losses from the past 48 hours after Trump's first unveiled his 25% tariff threat.

If confirmed, this would be the second time Trump has managed to convince Mexico to suspend migrants from crossing its territory to enter the US. Back in 2018, former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador - a charismatic, old-school politician - developed a chummy relationship with Trump. The two were eventually able to strike a bargain in which Mexico helped keep migrants away from the border - and received other countries' deported migrants - and Trump backed down on similar threats.

While Sheinbaum, who took office Oct. 1, has been seen as a stern leftist ideologue trained in radical student protest movements, and appeared less willing to pacify or mollify Trump, it seems she too has capitulated just 48 hours after Trump unveiled what was coming.