FBI Nukes DEI Office, Trump Demands "All Records To Be Preserved"

Fox News confirmed on Thursday that the FBI has shuttered its Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI). Shortly after the announcement, President-elect Donald Trump called for "all records" related to the woke unit of the federal agency to be preserved. The move comes amid a broader rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across corporate America and other parts of the federal government. Critics, including Trump, argue that prioritizing DEI over meritocracy in the last decade has harmed the nation, pledging that meritocracy will be made great again under his incoming administration.

"In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024," the FBI informed Fox News. The federal agency—widely criticized for being weaponized by radical leftists to target political opponents—offered no explanation for the sudden closure of its DEI unit—speculation, however, as a new sheriff steps into the White House on Monday afternoon.

Following the Fox News report, Trump on Truth Social wrote: "We demand that the FBI preserve and retain all records, documents, and information on the now closing DEI Office—Never should have been opened and, if it was, should have closed long ago. Why is it that they're closing one day before the Inauguration of a new Administration? The reason is, CORRUPTION!"

"The question is why were they allowed to be focused on DEI in the first place?" Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) wrote on X.

Blackburn said, "The FBI should be focused on catching criminals, not winning participation trophies."

Earlier this month, Blackburn penned a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray claiming that "radical" DEI practices had "endangered" Americans following the terrorist attack on Bourdon Street.

"I am deeply concerned that—under your leadership—the Bureau has prioritized DEI initiatives over its core mission of protecting the American people," Balckburn wrote in the Jan. 3 letter after referencing the terrorist attack.

Former FBI special agent and Fox News contributor Nicole Parker noted, "I appreciate all forms of diversity. Make no mistake of that. What I do not appreciate is when there is a constant push for social justice weaponization at the FBI whose top priorities are to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution."

"I will end all of the Marxist diversity, equity and inclusion policies across the entire federal government immediately," Trump said in December. This comes as Trump tapped White House national security official Kash Patel to overhaul the FBI.

Once the American people recognize that DEI was never designed to succeed but instead destroy the current system and pave the way for a socialist reconstruction of America via Marxist Democrats, these nation-killing initiatives will then be eradicated—not just from federal, state and local governments, and or the military, but also from corporate America.

Last week, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg got the memo. He nuked DEI from Facebook and Instagram, sending "morale for queer staff in the shitter." The woke retreat has begun in corporate America and government.