Full Bodycam Footage From Trump Assassination Attempt Released

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Senator Chuck Grassley Has Released the full video taken by a police bodycam on the rooftop from which Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate President Trump.

Full bodycam footage from the aftermath of the Trump assassination attempt has been released. Full report here: https://t.co/UR3TVDG6Ws pic.twitter.com/4W6YySbwvi — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 26, 2024

The footage is an extended version of video released earlier this week, obtained from the local Beaver County Emergency Services Unit.

This morning I released the FULL extent of bodycam footage Ive received frm Beaver Co Emergency Services Unit showing aftermath of Trump shooting The public's biz ought 2b PUBLIC U can find the video on my website https://t.co/qoyYauMncg — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 25, 2024

It shows the immediate aftermath of the shooting, with Crooks’ dead body lying on the roof and several officers surrounding him, along with a federal agent.

In addition to the previously discussed comments of the officers, the footage also shows them expressing concerns about potential explosive devices, three of which were later found in Crooks’ car and home.

The officers can be heard urging the FBI to expedite their response.

In a press release, Grassley pointed to two core concerns raised by the footage.

A fragmented and delayed chain of communication between local and federal law enforcement. A seemingly delayed response in identifying and disabling a potential detonator device, including a potential device located next to the deceased shooter.

“The video footage additionally records law enforcement discussing the need to use a drone to inspect and secure the water tower on site,” Grassley notes.

He adds “Records obtained by my office corroborate that USSS had assigned an Unmanned Aerial System drone operator to the event.”

BOTTOM LINE: Secret Service/DHS/FBI hv a responsibility to EXPLAIN 2 the American ppl what went wrong on July 13 + how they plan 2 fix it



If fed govt isnt willing 2 give u the facts then I WILL — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 25, 2024

As we previously highlighted, Crooks was able to fly his own drone over the rally site just hours prior to Trump taking the stage.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.