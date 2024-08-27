It's A Bipartisan Miracle! Over 200 Bush, McCain, Romney Aides Endorse Harris

For your daily reminder that the establishment is one big club (and you ain't in it!)...

...more than 200 former aides to George W. Bush, Sen. John McCain, and Mitt Romney have offered their full-throated support for Vice President Kamala Harris. According to The Hill, most of the group also endorsed President Biden in 2020.

In a Monday letter first reported by USA Today, the group reiterated their opposition to Trump and support of Harris.

"“Of course, we have plenty of honest, ideological disagreements with Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz. That’s to be expected. The alternative, however, is simply untenable," reads the letter.

"At home, another four years of Donald Trump’s chaotic leadership, this time focused on advancing the dangerous goals of Project 2025, will hurt real, everyday people and weaken our sacred institutions. Abroad, democratic movements will be irreparably jeopardized as Trump and his acolyte JD Vance kowtow to dictators like Vladimir Putin while turning their backs on our allies," the letter continues.

The group called on friends and colleagues to "vote for leaders that will strive for consensus, not chaos," and said that "moderate Republicans and conservative independents" were what brought Biden his victory in 2020.

