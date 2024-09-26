print-icon
MSNBC Host Defends Harris' Idiot Non-Answer Over Inflation

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024 - 01:50 PM

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle is defending Vice President Kamala Harris for transparent idiocy after a preview clip of their interview aired on Wednesday.

In the pre-recorded interview, Ruhle pressed Harris over where she would "get the money" to fund her economic proposals if Republicans on Capitol Hill block her plan to raise corporate tax rates.

"Do you still go forward with those plans and borrow?" Ruhle asked, to which Harris couldn't formulate a cogent reply.

"But we're gonna have to raise corporate taxes," said the VP. "We’re going to have to make sure that the biggest corporations and billionaires pay their fair share. That’s just it. It’s about paying their fair share."

Watch:

That wasn't the only unscripted idiocy (though we're guessing she had these questions in advance - the softest of softballs)... As modernity.news notes, Harris has nothing going on upstairs.

At one point, Ruhle asked Harris why so many Americans “don’t see themselves in your plans,” to which Harris responded with a word salad about “the spirit and character of the American people,” before blathering on about her childhood.

Elsewhere, Harris attacked Trump, saying “he’s just not very serious about how he thinks about some of these issues,” adding “And one must be serious and have a plan, and a real plan that’s not just about some talking point.”

Here's the kicker - when Ruhle spoke with fellow MSNBC host Chris Hayes, she defended Harris' non-answers.

"One could watch that and say 'well, she didn't give a clear, direct answer' - that's okay. Because we are not talking about clear or direct answers."

Watch:

Meanwhile, Mark Cuban insists the mainstream media 'leans right.'

