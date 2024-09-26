MSNBC Host Defends Harris' Idiot Non-Answer Over Inflation

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle is defending Vice President Kamala Harris for transparent idiocy after a preview clip of their interview aired on Wednesday.

In the pre-recorded interview, Ruhle pressed Harris over where she would "get the money" to fund her economic proposals if Republicans on Capitol Hill block her plan to raise corporate tax rates.

"Do you still go forward with those plans and borrow?" Ruhle asked, to which Harris couldn't formulate a cogent reply.

"But we're gonna have to raise corporate taxes," said the VP. "We’re going to have to make sure that the biggest corporations and billionaires pay their fair share. That’s just it. It’s about paying their fair share."

Ruhle: "How do you find that line to make sure corporations are paying their fair share, but they're not leaving our country?"



Kamala: *Dodges the question* pic.twitter.com/5iAjqynNRg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

That wasn't the only unscripted idiocy (though we're guessing she had these questions in advance - the softest of softballs)... As modernity.news notes, Harris has nothing going on upstairs.

At one point, Ruhle asked Harris why so many Americans “don’t see themselves in your plans,” to which Harris responded with a word salad about “the spirit and character of the American people,” before blathering on about her childhood.

Stephanie Ruhle: "There are lots of Americans who don't see themselves in your plans... What do you say to them?"



Kamala: "Well if you are... hard working... if you... have... uh... the dreams and the ambitions and the aspirations of what I believe you do, you're in my plan." pic.twitter.com/FVrcBWe48I — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

Elsewhere, Harris attacked Trump, saying “he’s just not very serious about how he thinks about some of these issues,” adding “And one must be serious and have a plan, and a real plan that’s not just about some talking point.”

MSNBC: You criticize President Trump on tariffs, but you and Biden kept many of his tariffs in place — and even expanded them...?



KAMALA: "One must be serious!"



Does Kamala have any idea what a tariff is? pic.twitter.com/UOlrPoTuLz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

Here's the kicker - when Ruhle spoke with fellow MSNBC host Chris Hayes, she defended Harris' non-answers.

"One could watch that and say 'well, she didn't give a clear, direct answer' - that's okay. Because we are not talking about clear or direct answers."

Ruhle: "One could watch and say she didn't give a clear and direct answer. And that's okay, because we're not talking about clear and direct issues."



Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/gxsNDzRXAV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Mark Cuban insists the mainstream media 'leans right.'